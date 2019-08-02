Police On The Hunt For Mugger Who Dragged Old Woman To The Ground

West Midlands Police are looking for a robber who dragged a 72-year old woman to the floor before stealing her handbag in Birmingham.

The woman was left with a fractured shoulder after the attack in Handsworth.

The robber crept up behind her, dragged her to the floor, and stole her handbag.

Moments later, the mugger dumped some of the victim's stolen bank cards in a bin.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the robber to get in touch.