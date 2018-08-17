Policeman Hit By His OWN Van During Chase

The Greater Manchester Police officer sustained leg injuries after being struck by a colleague's van while pursuing a suspect.

***Warning: This video contains footage viewers may find disturbing***

This CCTV footage shows a Greater Manchester Police officer leaping out of a police van to chase a man in Leicester Road, Salford.

The van drives after the men but during the pursuit, the officer slips and falls into the path of the oncoming vehicle.

He is then hit by the van which drives over his legs.

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed a male officer had been taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Also, a 29-year-old man was arrested on prison recall.