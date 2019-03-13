Moment Prolific Thief Tells Police He Has Tights On His Head To “Keep Warm”

This is the moment a prolific thief told police he had a pair of tights on his head to “keep warm” after being caught stealing red-handed.

Charles Traverso raided a Maidstone convenience store moments before he was stung by police.

The 43-year-old, who used 19 different aliases, took cash, alcohol and cigarettes from the shop in the early hours of 20th December 2018.

He was arrested in the garden of a neighbouring property wearing gloves, tights, a hat and a hood.

Charles Traverso told police he had tights on his head to "keep warm". Picture: Kent Police

Footage from a police body worn video shows an officer stating: "So ... you have tights on your head", to which Traverso responds "yeah, that's to keep warm".

Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court earlier this month he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.

The 43-year-old has now been jailed. Picture: Kent Police

The court also heard he had a string of previous convictions for other burglary offences as wells as crimes linked to fraud and drugs.

He was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment.