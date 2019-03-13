Moment Prolific Thief Tells Police He Has Tights On His Head To “Keep Warm”
13 March 2019, 14:18
This is the moment a prolific thief told police he had a pair of tights on his head to “keep warm” after being caught stealing red-handed.
Charles Traverso raided a Maidstone convenience store moments before he was stung by police.
The 43-year-old, who used 19 different aliases, took cash, alcohol and cigarettes from the shop in the early hours of 20th December 2018.
He was arrested in the garden of a neighbouring property wearing gloves, tights, a hat and a hood.
Footage from a police body worn video shows an officer stating: "So ... you have tights on your head", to which Traverso responds "yeah, that's to keep warm".
Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court earlier this month he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary.
The court also heard he had a string of previous convictions for other burglary offences as wells as crimes linked to fraud and drugs.
He was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment.