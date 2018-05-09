Quick-Thinking Shopkeepers Fight Off Armed Robbers - By Throwing Wine Bottles

Two quick-thinking shopkeepers managed to fight off two knife-wielding robbers - by throwing wine bottles at them.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV as it unfolded inside a store in Greater Manchester last month.

It began when two men wearing balaclavas entered the shop carrying large knives at about 11pm on 7 April.

Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Thinking they were joking, one of the workers laughed, but was left stunned when one of the thugs jumped over the counter and swung a knife at his head.

The other employee grabbed a bottle of wine and threw it at the robber, before they chased the pair out of the shop.

The robbers fled the scene in a Fiat Punto.

Det Con Chris Waddicar of Greater Manchester Police said: “The quick-thinking of the staff meant the two offenders left empty handed, with nothing but the knives they entered the shop with.

“We have released CCTV footage in the hope that someone can help our investigative team to identify who these two men are."

Picture: Greater Manchester Police

He finished: “As our enquiries continue, it’s really important that we hear from people who may have seen the fiat before or after the incident, or have information that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7292 quoting incident number 2428 of 07/04/18.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.