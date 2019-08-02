Reckless Van Driver Causes Motorway Chaos On The M6
CCTV footage shows a reckless van driver crashing along the M6, reversing across lanes and colliding with other cars.
A delivery driver sparked motorway chaos as he repeatedly crashed over a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the M6 in Birmingham.
Lorries had to swerve to avoid the Mercedes Sprinter van as it reversed across lanes.
Moments later, it hit a Nissan and the van's bumper fell off.
The driver carried on unnerved, and then caused another crash.
It continued to drive before grinding to a halt on the hard shoulder.
The driver was arrested by West Midlands Police by the side of the motorway.