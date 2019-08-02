Reckless Van Driver Causes Motorway Chaos On The M6

2 August 2019, 14:32

CCTV footage shows a reckless van driver crashing along the M6, reversing across lanes and colliding with other cars.

A delivery driver sparked motorway chaos as he repeatedly crashed over a one-and-a-half mile stretch of the M6 in Birmingham.

Lorries had to swerve to avoid the Mercedes Sprinter van as it reversed across lanes.

Moments later, it hit a Nissan and the van's bumper fell off.

The driver carried on unnerved, and then caused another crash.

It continued to drive before grinding to a halt on the hard shoulder.

The driver was arrested by West Midlands Police by the side of the motorway.

