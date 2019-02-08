Rider Who Films Himself Committing 30 Driving Offences Gets Promptly Jailed

A man who filmed himself committing 30 offences whilst riding a motorcycle has been jailed for dangerous driving.

With a camera mounted to his helmet, Kamal Richards filmed himself riding through red lights and on the wrong side of the road, before uploading the unedited footage to the internet.

Riding a black Honda motorcycle, Mr Richards rode against oncoming traffic through a tunnel, overtook two cars attempting to turn right and ran a red light.

He was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty on the same day to dangerous driving.

Kamal Richards was jailed after filming himself commit 30 driving offences. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The judge hearing the case was "unable to count" how many offences were involved by watching the video, adding that the driving style was "largely unbecoming".

"I have seen the lowlights of it. Wrong way round roundabouts, on the wrong side of the road, total disregard for other traffic in their rightful lane, sometimes wholly on the wrong side of the road, more than once travelled down the wrong side of the road at parts separated by central reservation, wrong way down a tunnel as other cars were entering.

"It is heart in the mouth material."

Police Sergeant Elizabeth Hockley, of the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "Richards’ extremely dangerous driving could have easily resulted in serious injury or even death of himself or other road users."

As well as the 15-month jail term, Mr Richards was also disqualified from driving for 31 months and will be required to complete an extended text to regain his licence.