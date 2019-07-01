Shocking CCTV Footage Of Two Ambulance Workers Being Attacked

Police have released shocking footage of the moment a man attacked two ambulance workers as they attempted to help him.

The video from Nottinghamshire police shows Technician Heath Ismay and Ambulance Care Assistant Mark Maddy attending patient Matthew Fealey.

Fealey with a handful of one of the ambulance worker's hair. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Once in the back of the ambulance, Fealey became aggressive and attacked crew, throwing punches, kicking and pulling out Heath’s hair.

The two ambulance workers struggle to restrain the violent man. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

The two ambulance workers can be seen struggling to restrain Fealey as he continues to attempt to fight them.

Matthew Fealey, 34, from Methyr Tydfil in Wales was arrested by police officers and was charged with assault and given a 17-week prison sentence, suspended for 12-months at Nottingham Magistrates Court on 29 March 2019.

Police officers arrived after six minutes to aid the ambulance workers. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers released the video to highlight the kind of attacks blue light services staff are regularly subjected to, including spitting, biting, verbal abuse and occasionally serious assaults.