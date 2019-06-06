Shocking Footage Of Botched Robbery Where Three Men Attack A Female Shop Worker

Police have released shocking CCTV of a bungled robbery which left a female shop worker terrified after she was attacked by three men.

The footage shows a man walking into a jewellery shop in Green Lanes, Haringey, claiming he had some jewellery he wanted to be valued.

He handed a ring to the sole female employee. As she was examining the item, the male can be seen on CCTV to put a glove on his hand.

Moments later he launched an attack on the woman. She attempted to evade her attacker by running along the back of the counter however the man was able to overpower her, forced her into a headlock and dragged her to the ground.

At that point, two further men forced entry through the door and began ransacking the shop, stealing trays of jewellery from the various display cabinets. The female employee was, fortunately, able to escape and seek refuge in the rear of the store.

Police released images of the scene showing the damage. Picture: Met Police

The video shows the robbers running around the store attempting to open the door, which required a switch near the back of the shop to be pressed.

After two males escaped the third robber can be seen panicking as he attempts to exit the shop. Running around the shop several times, and desperately banging on the door to attempt to attract the attention of his accomplices.

Police said he dropped a tray of jeweller on the floor in a "frenzied bid to escape."

The female victim told officers how the robbery had left her shocked, stressed and very scared. She also sustained a considerable amount of pain on her head from being forced to the ground.

These are the three men officers wish to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID, said: “The robbers can be observed loitering outside and they deliberately targeted the lone female employee, chasing and forcing her to the ground in an incident that has left her terrified.

“Although this was a planned commercial robbery, these suspects were haphazard and disorganised in their approach and very fortunate to make good their escape as is clearly evident from the CCTV footage. As one of the men frantically attempted to leave, he abandoned his disguise and showed his face. He also revealed a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck."

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident which occurred on Monday 15 April at about 12:45pm, to contact them on 101.