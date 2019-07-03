Shocking Footage Of Unprovoked Assault On Elderly Cyclist

Police in Derby have released a video of a shocking assault on a 61-year-old cyclist.

Detectives said they were called to reports of an assault just after 3.40am on Wednesday, June 26.

The footage officers released shows a lone female cyclist riding along the street at night.

Moments after drawing level with a man walking in the road the man lashes out and punches the cyclist.

She was knocked to the floor and the offender walked off, appearing to taunt her.

The man walks away just after punching the cyclist to the floor. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Luckily the cyclist was helped by a passerby on a side street, she was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a head injury.

Police in Derby have asked anyone with any interest to contact them.