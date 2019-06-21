Shocking Footage Shows Carer Mistreating 101 Year Old Patient

Shocking footage showing a jailed Birmingham carer ill-treating an elderly dementia patient in her own home.

Ashikiah Reid, from Erdington, was handed an eight-month prison sentence at Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to ill-treating the bed-bound 101-year-old.

Shocking footage caught on hidden cameras shows 36-year-old Reid using unnecessary force when cleaning the victim’s face with a flannel and repeatedly slapping her hands and arms.

On other occasions the victim - who can be heard crying out in pain - is shoved and manhandled in her bed by Reid.

The shocking footage was caught on covert cameras. Picture: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police launched an investigation last August after the woman’s family approached detectives armed with the covert camera footage.

In passing sentence Judge Mark Wall QC said "The video I have watched reveals that you were handling her without assistance which was contrary to the care plan.

"While you were doing that you were very rough with her on occasions. You have slapped her hands and have lent on her in a way that has caused her obvious distress.

"She was at times shouting out in protest. You have left her without a sense of security she ought to feel in her own home.

"This was an old lady of extreme vulnerability in addition to her age."

Reid has been dismissed from her job and consequently struck off, meaning she will never be able to practise as a carer again.