Teen Sentenced To Life For “Brazen, Quick And Ruthless" Murder Of 15-Year-Old

5 August 2019, 15:10

A teenager who carried out the unprovoked murder of a 15-year-old boy has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Jay Hughes was waiting for a friend when he was randomly attacked and fatally injured.

Nyron Baptiste, of Penge was found guilty following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The Judge in her sentencing remarks stated that she was in no doubt that the “brazen, quick and ruthless attack” was planned and that Baptiste had intended to kill the victim.

Baptiste is pictured on CCTV holding a large knife in the moments before the attack
Baptiste is pictured on CCTV holding a large knife in the moments before the attack. Picture: Met Police

The court heard how on Thursday, 1 November 2018, 15-year-old Jay was waiting for a friend outside a chicken shop in Bellingham, southeast London.

While he was waiting a black Ford Galaxy pulled up and three males armed with large machete type knives, got out of the car and ran towards Jay and his acquaintance. The person Jay was talking to ran off and was pursued by two of the armed males.

Nyron Jean-Baptiste, of Penge was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 19 years at the Old Bailey.
Nyron Jean-Baptiste, of Penge was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 19 years at the Old Bailey. Picture: Met Police

However Jay did not run and CCTV showed him waiting outside the shop. It was at this point that Baptiste approached Jay and proceeded to stab him once.

A witness later told police they heard the person who stabbed Jay say, “I got one” and that Jay did not say or do anything to provoke the attack. After stabbing Jay, the suspect ran back towards to vehicle.

The other two armed suspects who had chased, but not caught, the other boy then ran back to the car, which reversed and drove off at speed.

After being stabbed, Jay staggered into the chicken shop, where customers began first aid.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Getting to the heart of the matter: Different risk factors for heart failure in men and women

July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, say scientists
Heathrow Airport

Second Day Of Strikes At Heathrow Airport Suspended To Allow Workers Vote On Pay

Tuesday strike by Heathrow workers suspended, airport says

President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings

The News Explained

El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?
Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?
Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Fresh Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Campaign Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?