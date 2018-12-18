Two Teenage Girls Threaten To Stab Passengers On Commuter Train

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

Two teenage girls have been filmed threatening to "shank up" other train passengers in a shocking video.

The girls were filmed telling a passenger that they would "shank [sic] you up" as they sat with their feet up on the seat.

The explicit-ridden threat, filmed by a different passenger on the Southern Railways service, shows the girls telling a passenger that they would "slash you up".

"You wanna mess with us, then come" one girl is heard shouting.

"We'll shank you up, we'll slash you up bruv."

One of the girls who threatened other passengers. Picture: Facebook/Michelangelo Thomson

Michelangelo Thomson, who uploaded the original video to social media, described the pair as "disgusting", adding that "if these were my daughters, I'd be embarrassed!"

He wrote: "Two 15 year old girls jump on the train with a cigarette still lit, cussing swear words like no tomorrow and wreaking of alcohol - threatening to ’shank’ people, thinking they’re big hard girls."

The incident is reported to have happened on a Southern Railways service between Shoreham-by-Sea and Portslade, near Brighton.