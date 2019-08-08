Teenagers Tear Through ASDA On Bikes Terrorising Customers

Watch the shocking footage of a gang of teenagers tearing through an ASDA supermarket in Brighton, doing wheelies on their bikes and scaring customers.

Footage shows the boys filming themselves as they race through the supermarket aisles, laughing and doing wheelies on their bikes.

A lot of swearing can be heard and a loud voice shouts "Security please!"

An elderly lady attempts to stop them but the group wrestle her off.

Customers try to block their way with their trolleys, but one boy punches a man roughly on the shoulder.

The customer reacts by chasing the cyclist down the aisles and punching him back.

Customers watching looked distressed as the teenagers raced past them shouting "Go, go go."

The teenagers knock items off the supermarket shelves, throwing them to the floor.

An Asda spokesman said: "The incident at our Brighton Marina store in June was totally unacceptable and whilst we were relieved that none of our customers were injured, we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our shops.

"Our colleagues acted quickly to remove the trespassers from the store within a matter of minutes to ensure our customers were not disrupted for too long.

"However we would again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and reassure customers that there have been no further incidents of this nature and we have reported this matter to the police."