Thug Hurls 10kg Dumbbell And Knife At Officers During Violent Arrest

This is the moment a violent thug hurled a 10kg dumbbell and a kitchen knife at officers during a terrifying encounter in Kent.

Christopher Rogers, 31, erupted into the chilling attack after being confronted over alleged abuse towards his ex-partner.

Miraculously, nobody was hurt in the incident, which unfolded in Ramsgate on 31st May 2018.

Rogers had retreated to his bedroom after police visited his property at about 11:15pm.

Officers spoke to him through a closed door in an attempt to calm the situation down.

Rogers threw a dumbbell and kitchen knife at officers. Picture: Kent Police

However, the 31-year-old opened the door and threw a 10kg dumbbell, which hit PC Mark Bramwell.

As he continued to be verbally abusive, Rogers then threw a kitchen knife which narrowly missed the officer and broke on impact.

The officers retreated from the building and were joined by additional patrols with riot shields. With their assistance, Rogers was detained and arrested.

The 31-year-old has been jailed for five years. Picture: Kent Police

Rogers, of West Cliff Road, Ramsgate, admitted possessing a knife, attempted wounding with intent and assaulting a police officer on Monday.

He has been jailed for five years.

The chilling ordeal was filmed on one of the officer's body-cams.