Thugs Launch Brutal Machete Attack In Front Of Horrified Tesco Shoppers

Chilling CCTV captured the moment two brothers launched a brutal machete attack inside a Tesco supermarket.

Razwan and Naveed Hussain have both been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years and two years respectively following the incident in Eastville, Bristol in August last year.

The pair attacked a 44-year-old man and a 21-year-old man leaving them with serious injuries.

The chilling machete attack was caught on CCTV. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

The court heard how the graphic assault unfolded after an initial scuffle between 36-year-old Naveed and one of the victims.

Naveed then phoned his brother, Razwan, 34, who subsequently drove to the store armed with a machete.

Shoppers feared they were "witnessing a terrorist attack".

Razwan and Naveed Hussain have both been jailed. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Investigating officer DC Dominic Landragin said: “The CCTV footage speaks for itself and both brothers had to admit their guilt due to the overwhelming evidence against them.

“I’d like to thank all who worked on the inquiry and helped bring these dangerous offenders to justice.”

Razwan admitted charges of GBH with intent and attempted GBH with intent, while Naveed admitted charges of GBH and affray.