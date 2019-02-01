Two Police Officers Hurt As Driver Repeatedly Rams Their Unmarked Car

A reckless driver who hurt two police officers when he rammed their unmarked car twice has been jailed.

Michael Gaffey led police on a four-mile pursuit which saw him reverse into the police car and drive at an officer.

The incident was captured on one of the officer’s body-worn cameras as it unfolded in Shirley on 25th July 2018.

The incident was captured on a police officer's body-cam. Picture: West Midlands Police

The impact of the attack caused the cops’ car to deploy its airbags, leaving the pair temporarily blinded.

The officers then attempted to detain Gaffey but he reversed his VW Golf towards one of them, forcing the bobby to jump clear.

He then abandoned his damaged car but was arrested shortly after.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of dangerous driving, having no insurance and assault.

He was jailed for three years at Birmingham Crown Court last week.

He was also banned from the road for five-and-a-half years.