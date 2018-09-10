Two Women Give Themselves A Shock Trying To Steal Hair Straighteners

CCTV footage shows the moment two women were thrown back backwards as they cut through live wire in an attempt to steal hair straighteners.

Sparks flash as the pair leaned over a counter where the straighteners were tethered down.

In an appeal for information, the bar the straighteners were stolen from has offered a free pizza and cocktail for the first person to name the pair.

Two women give themselves a shock trying to steal hair straighteners. Picture: The Supper Club Wakefield

The hair straighteners were stolen from a 'pamper room' at The Supper Club bar in Wakefield, in West Yorkshire, on Thursday.

In an appeal for information on the bar's Facebook page, they said: “Our lovely customers, we need your help. Today, from our Pamper Room downstairs, these two degenerates cut off and stole 2 of the straighteners.

Ourselves and other businesses in Wakefield work hard to provide a welcome environment for everyone, and we don’t want to allow scum like this ruin it for everyone else.”