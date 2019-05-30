Watch As A Bank Robbery Goes Horribly Wrong

30 May 2019, 13:05

A video shows the unexpected consequences a pair of would-be bank robbers faced when trying to make a getaway after a bank robbery.

The video, posted on social media titled "Bank Robbery Gone Wrong" appears to show police using a controversial policing tactic called "tactical contact" designed to prevent escape by fleeing criminals.

The video starts with surveillance footage of a motorbike outside an RBS branch, when a masked man rushes out carrying two large bags and jumps on a motorbike.

One of the suspects leaves the bank.
One of the suspects leaves the bank. Picture: @stolen_london / Twitter

As an accomplice rides up officers from the Flying Squad strike. From nowhere an Audi car rams into the two riders and dozens of plain-clothes police officers spill out.

The unmarked police car rams the suspects
The unmarked police car rams the suspects. Picture: @stolen_london / Twitter

The suspects attempt to flee but officers armed with tasers and batons subdue the two men.

Tactical Contact has been used most recently by London's Metropolitan Police to subdue and stop moped thieves.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boy, 6, airlifted to hospital after incident at Lightwater Valley theme park

'Fair and lovely': Miss India judges criticised over 'cloned' finalists

MPs fear EU settlement scheme will lead to 'new Windrush scandal'

Doctors warn of 'severe' symptoms during antidepressant withdrawal

Smoking opium in Iran was 'stupid mistake', PM hopeful Rory Stewart admits

The News Explained

The Conservative leadership candidates: Raab, Leadsom, Johnson, Mordaunt and Gove

Who Will Replace Theresa May? The Tory Leadership Candidates To Be Next PM
Conservative leadership candidates Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Rory Stewart

Which Tory Candidates Are Prepared To Leave With No Deal?

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

Will There Be A General Election After Theresa May Resigned As Prime Minister?
Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained