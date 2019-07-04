Watch "Manic Motorist" Smashes Car Through Takeaway Window

4 July 2019, 12:56

Watch the moment this "manic motorist" smashes his car through the font of a takeaway before running away.

Shocking footage released by police shows Anthony Richmond, 33, smashing his Renault Clio through the front window of Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, in Sunderland in May.

Police said: "The manic motorist, who had driven off following a separate collision with another car shortly before, then fled the scene and walked to a nearby address before jumping in a taxi."

The vehicle smashed through the front of the takeaway
The vehicle smashed through the front of the takeaway. Picture: Northumbria Police

However, officers were able to find and arrest him after "alert members of the public" called 999 and told them where he went.

Richmond, of no fixed abode, was charged with a string of driving offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Richmond was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving until 2022.
Richmond was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving until 2022. Picture: Northumbria Police

PC Graham Fisher, of Northumbria Police, said: “It is incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured as a result of Anthony Richmond’s actions that night.

“He was initially involved in a minor collision at traffic lights on the A183 and drove away from the scene without exchanging details or contacting police.

“A short time later, he smashed the same car through the front window of a takeaway. Had customers have been inside, his dangerous driving could have easily led to a fatality."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Venezuela says nearly 5,300 killed in security operations were 'resisting arrest'

Philippine senator shrugs off police killing of three-year-old girl in drug raid

Two Britons killed after falling from promenade while 'taking a selfie'

Cast Away-inspired basketball washes up in Denmark after 1,000-mile voyage from Scottish island

Greece shuts Acropolis archaeological site because it's too hot

The News Explained

This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics

Conservative leadership contest Jeremy Hunt

What Is Jeremy Hunt's Stance On Abortion, Brexit And The NHS?
Social media users changed their profile pictures blue after the death of a protester in Sudan

Blue For Sudan: Why Are Instagram Users Turning Their Profile Picture Blue?