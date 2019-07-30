Watch The Moment Police Break Into a Birmingham Drugs Den With A Chainsaw

West Midlands Police used a chainsaw to slice open the door of a flat that violent teenagers had taken control of and used as a base to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers forced entry to a flat in Aston on Wednesday (23 July) following intelligence a group of violent teenagers had exploited a vulnerable female resident and taken over the property to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

A woman in her 20s was detained inside the premises − where a quantity of what’s believed to be cocaine plus drugs paraphernalia was recovered.

The woman was released but enquires are on-going to trace teenagers who are aged between 15 and 18-years-old.

West Midlands Police doubled the strength of its Birmingham Organised Crime Unit in May in a move underlining the force’s determination to get under the skin of city gangs .