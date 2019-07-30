Watch The Moment Police Break Into a Birmingham Drugs Den With A Chainsaw

30 July 2019, 10:44

West Midlands Police used a chainsaw to slice open the door of a flat that violent teenagers had taken control of and used as a base to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers forced entry to a flat in Aston on Wednesday (23 July) following intelligence a group of violent teenagers had exploited a vulnerable female resident and taken over the property to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

A woman in her 20s was detained inside the premises − where a quantity of what’s believed to be cocaine plus drugs paraphernalia was recovered.

The woman was released but enquires are on-going to trace teenagers who are aged between 15 and 18-years-old.

West Midlands Police doubled the strength of its Birmingham Organised Crime Unit in May in a move underlining the force’s determination to get under the skin of city gangs .

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK could play leading role in coalition to protect Gulf shipping

Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels scrap miniature toiletries to reduce 'waste footprint'

Terence David Murrell: British fugitive arrested in Bali over drugs and pornography

Cambridge Analytica worked on Brexit campaign, emails claim

Chelsea fan banned for life over Raheem Sterling racial abuse

The News Explained

Alexander Nix, Damian Collins MP, and Brittany Kaiser

Damning Evidence Relating To Cambridge Analytica And Brexit Published By DCMS Committee
Nick Ferrari discusses the new ovarian cancer drug

Ovarian Cancer Drug Will Make "Massive" Difference To Patients, Expert Tells Nick Ferrari
How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike