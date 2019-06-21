Watch The Shocking Moment This Night Out Turned Into A Mass Brawl

Watch the moment a night out descends into a "sustained and unprovoked" mass brawl which left one reveller with a potential bleed on his brain.

Police are hunting for seven men after the incident in Manchester City centre.

Detectives are hunting for a group of seven men after five men and women were seriously assaulted near to Revolution Bar on Back South Parade.

Police are appealing for help identifying the men. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

The victims - aged between 26 and 47 – were out celebrating an upcoming family wedding on the night of the assault and were threatened and cornered by the group of offenders as they left Revolution bar.

The offenders punched, kicked and stamped on the victims - leaving two lying unconscious in the middle of the street.

One of the men was also brandishing a knife at the time of the attack.

Members of the group suffered multiple injuries as a result of the assault, including severe concussion, a fractured cheekbone and cuts and bruises.

Shocking images released by police show one lout kicking a man as he lays on the floor. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Three of the victims were taken to hospital following the attack, where one man was treated for a potential bleed on the brain.

One man even kicks a reveller while he appears to be face down on the floor. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Constable Catherine Kittley, of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “This was a sustained and unprovoked assault on five people who were doing nothing more than enjoying an evening out to celebrate an upcoming wedding.

“The entire incident was captured on CCTV and the level of violence used by the group makes it a difficult watch - what should have been a night of enjoyment has left the group with awful memories.

“Two of the victims were left unconscious on the floor, yet the CCTV clearly shows the group of offenders continue to attack them with blows to the head; and I’d like to stress just how lucky the victims are that they weren’t more seriously injured. "