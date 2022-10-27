Crime hits record high with 6.5million offences recorded in a year – including 2.1million violent and nearly 200,000 sexual offences

27 October 2022, 14:23 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 15:19

Police-recorded crime has hit a new high, driven by steep rises in violent and sexual offences, new figures have revealed.
Police-recorded crime has hit a new high, driven by steep rises in violent and sexual offences, new figures have revealed. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Police-recorded crime has hit a new high, driven by steep rises in violent and sexual offences, new figures have revealed.

6.5 million crimes were recorded in England and Wales in the 12 months to June 2022, rising from the previous record high of 6.3 million in the year to March.

It represents a 12 per cent increase compared with the year to June 2021, when crime levels were affected by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The figure includes 196,889 sexual offences, up 20 per cent year-on-year from 164,043 and is 21 per cent higher than levels seen before the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Recorded sexual offences dropped during periods where lockdowns were in place, but there have been 'substantial increases' since April 2021, according to the ONS.

Read more: Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

Read more: Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals

This may be reflective of a number of factors, including 'the impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people's willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims,' it said.

Police recorded some 2.1 million violent 'crimes against the person' in the 12 months to June, a rise of 13 per cent year-on-year and up 20 per cent on figures before the pandemic.

Comparable data for crimes recorded by the police begins in 2002.

In the year to June, 70,600 rape offences were recorded, which marks another all-time high and a rise of 20 per cent from 59,046 in 2019/20.

These offences have almost doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015/16.

There was a total of 912,181 domestic-abuse related crimes in the same period, up six per cent on the previous 12 months and up 14 per cent on 2019/20.

In the year to June, 70,600 rape offences were recorded, which marks another all-time high and a rise of 20 per cent from 59,046 in 2019/20.
In the year to June, 70,600 rape offences were recorded, which marks another all-time high and a rise of 20 per cent from 59,046 in 2019/20. Picture: Twitter: @ONS

According to the office, some of this rise 'may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years'.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: 'This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.

The figures will make grim reading for Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was reinstated by new PM Rishi Sunak less than a week after she resigned from the same role under Liz Truss for breaching government rules.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Children should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because they have Afro-textured hair, Britain's human-rights watchdog has said.

School bans on kids with Afro hair are probably illegal, watchdog says

Hunter McGleenon was murdered by Sharyar Ali

'Monster' man jailed for murdering baby who was found dead with 19 injuries to head and neck, as well as to his genitals

Breaking
Leah was found more than four years after she went missing

'Glimmer of hope is brutally extinguished': Leah Croucher's family makes heartbreaking statement after teen's body found

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the killing in Wilmslow Road (R)

Student, 19, stabbed to death in 'random attack on way home from house party' in Manchester

Ruwaida Adan (L) died at Capital Go Karts (R)

'Sweet, compassionate' teenage girl strangled to death after hijab got caught in go-kart

1

Churchgoing woman guilty of beheading pensioner and dumping her body in a suitcase in row over £200,000

A man was jailed for raping a teenage girl after she left the Bat and Ball bar in Westfield Stratford

Man, 36, jailed for raping teenager in flowerbed at London shopping centre

Some schools are considering reducing to a four-day week due to rising costs

Four day week? Fury after parents warned some schools considering shorter weeks amid 'catastrophic' cost crisis

FRANCE-EU-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS

Brits offered money to house Channel migrants amid record numbers and soaring hotel bills

1

Boris Johnson considers starting organisation to support Ukraine as he eyes a new career on the international stage

Shell's CEO has said the Government should tax energy companies further to "protect the poorest" in society.

Nadhim Zahawi refuses to rule out new windfall tax as Shell doubles profits to £8billion

Rishi Sunak is reconsidering major cuts to public spending and tax rises and after a marked improvement in the country's finances.

Rishi Sunak reconsidering tax hikes as budget delay saves Treasury £15 billion

Libby Squire's mum to meet daughter's killer

'I don't hate him': Libby Squire's mum prepares to meet daughter's killer in prison

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Prince Harry new book cover (spare) and Harry with William, Kate and Meghan

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir will be called 'Spare' and released on January 10, publisher reveals

The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween

'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet

Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment
Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country
Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed
Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her
A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt
Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made
VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office
Sangita Myska reflects on her conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft

The moment my conversation with Jerry from Lowestoft morphed into a socio-political phenomena by Sangita Myska
Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit