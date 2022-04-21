Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photo of family after devastating loss of baby son

Ronaldo shared the photo on Thursday. Picture: Instagram

By Will Taylor

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a family photo for the first time since his baby son died, saying it is time to be "grateful" for his newborn daughter.

The football superstar announced three days ago that his son had died, saying his family was "devastated at this loss".

The football world rallied to support the player, with Liverpool fans setting aside their fierce rivalry with Ronaldo's Manchester United during their game to sing You'll Never Walk Alone in his honour.

The forward, considered one of the greatest players of all time, missed the clash on compassionate grounds.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and Georgina Rodriguez with his children, including his baby daughter.

A caption with the picture said: "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.

"We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

"Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Football figures including Man Utd teammate Marcus Rashford and former Chelsea star John Terry left heart emojis in response.