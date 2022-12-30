Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on £60 million-a-year deal

Ronaldo celebrates scoring in World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 28, 2022. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, joining on a two-year deal worth £60 million per season.

The Portuguese superstar, 37, has been a free agent since his Manchester United terminated his contract last month.

The former Real Madrid striker was released by the club shortly before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, following a bombshell TV interview.

But Saudi Arabian media are now claiming the five-time Ballon D'or winner has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo's World Cup ended in disappointment as Portugal were knocked out of the tournament by Morroco. Picture: Getty

News outlet Al Arabiya wrote in a Tweet: "Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia officially contracts with Cristiano Ronaldo for two seasons."

Ronaldo has been strongly linked with a move following his departure from Manchester United.

In late November, it was reported he was offered a £173-million-a-year deal by the Saudi club.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for Manchester United across two spells at the Premier League side.

He was won the Champions League five times, and league titles in England, Spain and Italy.