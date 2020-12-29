Breaking News

Croatia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

29 December 2020, 12:09 | Updated: 29 December 2020, 13:23

By Joe Cook

A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake has rocked Croatia, with reports of significant damage southeast of the capital Zagreb.

Scientists have said a 6.4 magnitude quake hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb.

Tuesday's earthquake was reportedly felt throughout the country and in nearby Serbia and Bosnia.

Images posted on social media showed collapsed roofs and rubble on the road in the town of Petrinja, south east of Zagreb.

Petrinja, south east of Zagreb, has been hit hard by the second earthquake.
Petrinja, south east of Zagreb, has been hit hard by the second earthquake. Picture: Tena Šarčević / Jutarnji list

This is the second quake in two days, with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hitting the same area on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic visited the town, which had already suffered damage from Monday's tremor.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the EU was "following the situation closely and stand ready to help".

More to follow.

