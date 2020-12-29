Breaking News

Croatia hit by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

By Joe Cook

A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake has rocked Croatia, with reports of significant damage southeast of the capital Zagreb.

Scientists have said a 6.4 magnitude quake hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb.

Tuesday's earthquake was reportedly felt throughout the country and in nearby Serbia and Bosnia.

Images posted on social media showed collapsed roofs and rubble on the road in the town of Petrinja, south east of Zagreb.

Petrinja, south east of Zagreb, has been hit hard by the second earthquake. Picture: Tena Šarčević / Jutarnji list

This is the second quake in two days, with a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hitting the same area on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic visited the town, which had already suffered damage from Monday's tremor.

Situacija u Petrinji. pic.twitter.com/EK63mcVofC — Hrvatski Crveni križ (@crvenikriz_hr) December 29, 2020

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the EU was "following the situation closely and stand ready to help".

Stay strong Croatia!



After a powerful earthquake struck this morning, the @EU_Commission is in contact with Prime Minister @AndrejPlenkovic and the Croatian authorities.



We are following the situation closely and stand ready to help. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 28, 2020

More to follow.