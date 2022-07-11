Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A crook posed as a security guard to trick bank staff into handing over cash boxes containing over £150,000.

The man walked into a branch of Santander in south London wearing a helmet, visor and uniform, claiming he was a G4S guard who was there to make a cash collection.

He showed workers a fake ID before taking boxes of cash containing £25,000 each two at a time, despite rules that say they must be carried one-by-one, the Sun reports.

The man is thought to have had a getaway driver waiting near the branch in Brixton, south London.

Read more: Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved

Read more: Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

A source told the paper: “It’s being called the Noah’s Ark job — because the cash boxes went out two by two.”

Staff suspicions were aroused when he didn’t return to sign for the boxes.

They immediately called G4S who said there was no collection due.

The man was not actually wearing a G4S uniform, a source said.

Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad are investigating. Santander confirmed an investigation is under way and the bank is working closely with police.

G4S declined to comment.