Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

A director of the company that owned the demolished, much loved Crooked House pub has stepped down.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Companies House said director Carly Taylor resigned from being director of ATE Farms Limited on 15 December 2023.

The Crooked House pub, which was set alight on August 5 2023, was known for its slope that made it look like coins were rolling uphill.

A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor. It was built in the 18th Century, in Himley near Dudley.

After being set on fire, the historic watering hold hole was ripped down by diggers - which caused outrage in the local community.

Residents have since been calling for the pub to be built back up, brick by brick.

Read more: Crooked House campaigners block roads to site of fire to prevent diggers from clearing bricks away from destroyed pub

Read more: Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Mourners gather at rubble of Crooked House to lament pub’s destruction

Staffordshire Police began an arson investigation into the fire that gutted the 18th-century pub on August 9 2023, which is ongoing.

Since then, five men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the arson and remain on conditional bail.

A woman, 34, and a man, 44, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent, or being reckless in regards to whether a life was endangered.

Another man, 23, from Leicestershire was detained in October 2023 for the same charges.

Three men, aged 33, 51, and 66 are being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The owners of Britain's wonkiest pub had to repeatedly deny that they were responsible for the destruction of the Crooked House, telling reporters from The Sun to "Just p*** off and let us have a holiday away from all the lies and bull***t in England."

There is no suggestion that Mr Taylor, 44, or his wife Carly, 34, are suspects or that they have committed any crimes.

The Crooked House was sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the fire and demolition occurred.

South Staffordshire Council is also conducting its investigation into the pub's demolition.

The rubble of the Crooked House pub. Picture: Alamy

Police added: "We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

Anyone with information can call 101 or submit a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.