Crooked House pub company director steps down - as investigation into the fire continues

10 January 2024, 18:57 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 19:03

A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor.
A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A director of the company that owned the demolished, much loved Crooked House pub has stepped down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Companies House said director Carly Taylor resigned from being director of ATE Farms Limited on 15 December 2023.

The Crooked House pub, which was set alight on August 5 2023, was known for its slope that made it look like coins were rolling uphill.

A mining substance in the area gave the pub its signature sloping walls and floor. It was built in the 18th Century, in Himley near Dudley.

After being set on fire, the historic watering hold hole was ripped down by diggers - which caused outrage in the local community.

Residents have since been calling for the pub to be built back up, brick by brick.

Read more: Crooked House campaigners block roads to site of fire to prevent diggers from clearing bricks away from destroyed pub

Read more: Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says

Mourners gather at rubble of Crooked House to lament pub’s destruction

Staffordshire Police began an arson investigation into the fire that gutted the 18th-century pub on August 9 2023, which is ongoing.

Since then, five men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the arson and remain on conditional bail.

A woman, 34, and a man, 44, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent, or being reckless in regards to whether a life was endangered.

Another man, 23, from Leicestershire was detained in October 2023 for the same charges.

Three men, aged 33, 51, and 66 are being held on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The owners of Britain's wonkiest pub had to repeatedly deny that they were responsible for the destruction of the Crooked House, telling reporters from The Sun to "Just p*** off and let us have a holiday away from all the lies and bull***t in England."

There is no suggestion that Mr Taylor, 44, or his wife Carly, 34, are suspects or that they have committed any crimes.

The Crooked House was sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the fire and demolition occurred.

South Staffordshire Council is also conducting its investigation into the pub's demolition.

The rubble of the Crooked House pub.
The rubble of the Crooked House pub. Picture: Alamy

Police added: "We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

Anyone with information can call 101 or submit a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

University student Katie Allan, 21, who killed herself in jail told by boyfriend he was 'dating other women'

Matthew Perry's death probe has concluded

Matthew Perry investigation into death concludes after Friends star was found unresponsive in hot tub

Carl-Oskar Bohlin warned that war could come to Sweden when it joins NATO

Swedes warned to 'brace for war', with Scandinavian country set to join NATO this year amid Russia tensions

Russia Navalny

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny jokes in court via video link from Arctic prison

Grant Shapps has warned that Britain could take further action against the Houthis

Grant Shapps warns UK could crack down harder on Iran-backed Houthis in Red Sea after warship downs drones

Extinct Great Apes

Largest great ape that ever lived ‘became extinct because of climate change’

Now, MPs and campaigners have called for the Mr Bates' honour to be re-submitted now that Ms Vennels has agreed to let go of her CBE.

Arise Sir Alan Bates? No 10 says it is 'common sense' for Horizon campaigner to be knighted - as Labour also back bid

Amy Harper

'Caring and sensitive' mum, 31, left dying for over a day after fall at home, as partner didn't call 999 for 33 hours

Reeva Steenkamp's mother has spoken out on Pistorius' release in her first TV interview since his parole was granted.

Reeva Steenkamp’s mum reveals reason she believes Oscar Pistorius shot her daughter as she speaks out on his parole

A dead body has been found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after dead body found in car at Stratford shopping centre in east London

Exclusive
Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,

Police officers asked if their force is Conservative or Labour, as inspectors raise alarm at MPs’ interference

The officer is also facing possible gross misconduct charges, related to their actions and decisions.

Nottinghamshire constable investigated after former photographer, 80, killed by police van

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Ukraine’s Zelensky seeking air defence help on visit to Baltic nations

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram.

Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly dancer

Eleven people have been arrested over the tunnel incident

Secret 50ft tunnel dug by 'extremist rebel Hasidic Jews' under synagogue sparks riot in New York

Lithuania Ukraine Russia War

Zelensky visits Baltic nations seeking more aid against Russia’s invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Skepta has apologised for album artwork he released.

Skepta apologises after rapper’s upcoming single artwork draws comparisons to Holocaust

Greggs said that the "pipeline of new shop opportunities remains strong", and expects to open between 140 to 160 net new shops in 2024.

On a roll: Greggs to open 160 more shops after rise in sales after festive period - will a store be opening near you?
Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid uncertainty over Fox's political vehicle

Reclaim party's accounts failure branded 'inept' amid doubt over Laurence Fox's political vehicle's future
Susan Johnston

Royle Family star Sue Johnston says she and friends discussed assisted dying after watching 'very dear friend die'
Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken urges reform as he pushes post-war plan including Palestinian state

Winter-Storm

Storm batters US states as governors take emergency measures

Sunak confirmed the news during today's PMQs

Post Office scandal victims will be 'cleared and compensated' under new law, Rishi Sunak says
Sathyan Shiju ran a post office in Tolworth between 2001 and 2006

Postmaster in Sir Ed Davey’s constituency left ‘suicidal’ after racist abuse ‘tried to contact MP three times’
Ms Kalam has received a payout of more than £820,000.

Ex-firearms officer who was made to strip down to her underwear in training wins £820,000 in sex discrimination case
Election 2024 Debate

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis get chance to provide alternative to Donald Trump

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit