Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

19 December 2024, 14:21 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 15:00

Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt
Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt. Picture: Social media/Hertfordshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a BBC commentator's wife and two of their daughters and faces a further charge of rape.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kyle Clifford is accused of stabbing 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of John Hunt, to death and fatally shooting Louise, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on July 9.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, was previously charged with three counts of murder, one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons - namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher's knife.

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey
Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey. Picture: Facebook

Read more: Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years

Read more: Horrifying moment man lunges at police with circular saw, as Met reveals attacks on officers spike over Christmas

A previous court hearing heard Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: "The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words."

'Crossbow killer’ Kyle Clifford has been caught by police after ‘triple murder’

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, Pool)

Luigi Mangione waves extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

Breaking
Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Two teens, 15 and 16, detained for life for murders of best friends stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity

Women stand amid the destroyed buildings on the island of Mayotte

French president visits Mayotte to survey damage from cyclone

Exclusive
Sara Sharif, 10, was found "beaten to death " at the family home in Woking, Surrey

Jurors involved in 'extremely stressful and traumatic' Sara Sharif case offered counselling and support

Gisele Pelicot walks past police and crowd as she arrives at the court in southern France

Gisele Pelicot tells of ordeal as ex-husband jailed in mass rape trial in France

Alan McKenna, founder of Loch Ness Exploration (LNE), believes elusive 'standing waves' might explain sightings of the mythical monster

Loch Ness Monster mystery may finally be solved due to natural phenomenon

Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Smoke rises from a building following a fire in Taiwan

Nine die in massive fire in Taiwan

Gisele Pelicot speaking to the press outside court

I thought of my grandchildren, Gisele Pelicot says after French rape trial

Putin has called for a 'high-tech missile duel'

Putin challenges West to 'high-tech duel' against Oreshnik missile in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, speaks to European Council president Antonio Costa as they arrive for an EU summit, with flags in the foreground

EU leaders insist no decisions can be taken about Ukraine without its consent

Alan Edward, left, was found with an armoury of lethal weapons in his Scotland home and was charged with terror offences.

Neo-Nazi with terrifying ‘array of weaponry’ jailed for 10 years

Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks during his annual news conference

Putin boasts about gains in Ukraine as he holds annual news conference

Sean and Martina Burke, the parents of Enoch Burke, who was jailed after for committing contempt of court after failing to stay away from the school he was suspended from.

Former teacher jailed after school transgender row joined by dad in prison after courtroom assault

James Hitchcock, a footballer from Barton Town FC, has died from a head injury.

Tributes paid to Barton Town FC goalkeeper James Hitchcock who died from head injury after being attacked on night out

Gisèle Pelicot says she 'never regretted' waiving her anonymity

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ bravely says she ‘struggled on for her children’ as rapist is jailed for 20 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Rupnow (pictured left) gunned down Rubi Patricia Vergara (pictured right)

Family pay tribute to girl who was shot dead after female classmate opened fire at school in Wisconsin
Shawn Seesahai, 19, was killed in an unprovoked machete attack

UK's youngest murderers since James Bulger's killers handed longer sentences

FRANCE-JUSTICE-TRIAL-ASSAULT-WOMEN

Fifty-one French rapists dubbed 'Mr Everyman' who attacked Gisèle Pelicot jailed for more than 400 years
A tall building peaks through a dense layer of fog and smog in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Bosnia’s capital chokes on toxic air as thick blanket of smog engulfs Sarajevo

The body of a man in his 60s was found at in Helston Business Park in Cornwall

Woman in her 80s arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found at Cornwall business park
Firefighters work at the scene of an Israeli air strike on a power station in Sanaa, Yemen

Israeli air strikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital and port city

Piccadilly line trains will run around every 15 minutes until mid-January.

Commuters face travel chaos on Piccadilly line after leaf fall damages ageing trains

Australian backpacker Jessica Parkinson who vanished from a London hostel two weeks ago

Panicked search for Australian backpacker, 29, who vanished from hostel and sent ‘cryptic’ texts
Dominique Pelicot, 72, drugged his ex-wife and allowed dozens of men to rape her.

Monster of Avignon to die behind bars as he's convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot and jailed for 20 years
Sir Mark told Nick: “The aggression and violence officers face is really ghastly.”

Rise in attacks on police is due to ‘lack of respect of authority,’ Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News