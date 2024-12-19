Crossbow triple murder suspect Kyle Clifford also charged with rape

Kyle Clifford, 26, now faces an additional charge of rape - after being accused of killing Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt. Picture: Social media/Hertfordshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 26-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a BBC commentator's wife and two of their daughters and faces a further charge of rape.

Kyle Clifford is accused of stabbing 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of John Hunt, to death and fatally shooting Louise, 25, and Hannah Hunt, 28, with a crossbow at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on July 9.

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, was previously charged with three counts of murder, one charge of false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons - namely a crossbow and a 10-inch butcher's knife.

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey. Picture: Facebook

A previous court hearing heard Louise had been found tied up when officers attended the property.

Louise and Hannah Hunt had been shot with a crossbow and their mother Carol had been stabbed with a knife and suffered multiple injuries, the court was told.

Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously issued a statement following the incident, which said: "The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words."