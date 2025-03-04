Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears

4 March 2025, 14:41

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.
Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters. Picture: social media

By Henry Moore

Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford stabbed Carol Hunt to death in her own home while his former partner Louise Hunt worked in a dog grooming pod in the back garden, completely unaware of what was happening in the house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clifford, 26, was detained by police after Louise and Hannah Hunt were shot with a crossbow and their mother, Carol Hunt, was stabbed to death at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire in July 2024.

The defendant, from Enfield, North London, is also accused of raping Louise Hunt - a charge he continues to deny.

Alison Morgan KC, prosecuting, told the court Carol Hunt's injuries were "significant and showed she struggled in that period to get away from the defendant".

Read more: Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

Kyle Clifford has been charged with the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, at their home in July.
Kyle Clifford has been charged with the murders of Carol Hunt, 61, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, at their home in July. Picture: PA

The barrister said that "dogs were dropped off in the period afterwards without anybody knowing what was going on in the property".

Ms Morgan said a customer came to collect a dog from Louise Hunt, who ran her business from a pod in the garden, from a side gate and another came to drop a dog off for grooming.

The prosecutor told Cambridge Crown Court they were "completely oblivious to what was going on inside the address".

Cambridge Crown Court heard the defendant gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a "brutal knife attack".

Clifford is alleged to have become "angry" when 25-year-old former partner Louise Hunt ended their relationship before he "carefully planned and executed" the murders on July 9 last year.

He murdered Louise, her mother and her sister in a "violent, sexual act of spite", the court was told on Tuesday.

Opening the prosecution's case, Alison Morgan KC told the jury: "It is not in dispute therefore that he murdered three members of the Hunt family - Carol, Louise and Hannah.

"It is also not in dispute that he was unlawfully in possession of a knife and a crossbow that day.

Kyle Clifford appearing via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.
Kyle Clifford appearing via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Alamy

"He also accepts that he falsely imprisoned Louise Hunt during the course of the incident, restraining her against her will."

Ms Morgan continued: "During the course of this prolonged incident of violence, the prosecution alleges that the defendant raped Louise Hunt."It was a violent, sexual act of spite, before he then killed her.

"You will have to determine that allegation against him."

Following the attacks, Clifford, who served in the military from 2019 for around three years, became the subject of a manhunt for a number of hours before he was found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after shooting himself in the chest with the crossbow.

"didn't like" Louise "staying out too late... and he really didn't like her having male friends".
"didn't like" Louise "staying out too late... and he really didn't like her having male friends". Picture: Facebook

Addressing the defendant's motive to kill his victims, Ms Morgan said: "Louise instigated the end of the relationship, supported by her friends and family.

"In the days that followed, the message prompted the defendant to try to rekindle the relationship in various ways, all of which were rebuffed by Louise Hunt.

"This rejection angered the defendant."He was angry at Louise, but also at the Hunt family generally, as he correctly assumed that friends and family members had advised Louise to end the relationship with him."

Hannah Hunt, 28, and her mother Carol Hunt, 61, were also found dead
Hannah Hunt, 28, and her mother Carol Hunt, 61, were also found dead. Picture: Social Media

The prosecutor continued: "The attack was carefully planned and executed, involving the deceit of Louise's mother Carol Hunt, in order to gain access to the family home, followed by a brutal knife attack upon Carol Hunt.

"The defendant then waited for Louise to enter the property, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

"He then killed Louise's sister Hannah Hunt with the crossbow, when she returned to the property after work."

Clifford, of Enfield, north London, denies a single charge of rape.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

m

The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’

Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case

A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

Westfield Stratford

'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC chief suggests controversial TV show on Gaza could still be reinstated

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey

Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

A woman died after falling from a hotel near Waterloo

Woman, 45, falls to her death from hotel near Waterloo station

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

Latest News

See more Latest News

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan
Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'
BRITAIN-HEALTH-FOOD-OBESITY

More than half of adults and third of children to be overweight or obese by 2050

SPAIN-ACCIDENT

Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee aged 82

Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82
Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash
Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy
Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show
The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025.

King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Friday

Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News