Crowdfunder launched for family of man stabbed to death 'confronting youths'

The fundraiser has already raised over £1700 of its £5000 target. Picture: Alamy/Met

By Elizabeth Haigh

A crowdfunder page has been launched to raise money for the family of James Markham, who was stabbed to death on Monday.

Mr Markham, 45, was fatally stabbed after allegedly confronting a group of youths. A post-mortem examination has found that he died of a stab wound to the lung.

The crowdfunding page has already raised over £1,700 of its £5,000 target, with the money aiming to support the Markham family "in any way we can".

According to the page, those behind it are friends of the Markham family who "want to share with everyone what a special family Jamie, Candice and their beautiful children are."

It describes the fatal attack as a "senseless act of violence". The crowdfunder continues: "Jamie's death is not another knife crime story it is a tragedy that is beyond all words. No amount of money will ever change that but we hope that anything donated and raised in memory may support our friend, Candice, in the months to come."

A family friend who did not wish to be named has commented: "He was my friend, my neighbour. He was kind, a lovely man, a worker. He would wake up at 5am, come back 6pm, doing the daily routine with the kids, always with the kids.

"We are devastated for Jamie. He was kind, a good person, someone who will always be there for you."

Two 14-year old boys have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Markham's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers. Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident should call police on 101 giving the reference 5735/09AUG.