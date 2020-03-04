Crown Prosecution Service to review handling of Caroline Flack assault case

Caroline Flack took her own life last month. Picture: PA

The Crown Prosecution Service will review its handling of the assault case against the late Love Island host Caroline Flack.

The TV star took her own life on February 15 while awaiting trial on charges she assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton with a lamp.

She was bailed after an initial court hearing and would have been due to appear for the start of her trial on Wednesday.

After her suicide, Flack's management team criticised the CPS for conducting a "show trial", with Mr Burton having said he did not support a prosecution, and Flack having denied the charge.

Following a Freedom of Information request from the Daily Mirror, it is understood the CPS will look into its handling of the matter through a post-case review panel.

It is understood the outcome of the review will not be made public.

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct has said they will not investigate Ms Flack's death.

They said there was "no indication of a causal link - directly or indirectly - between the actions or omissions of the police and Caroline Flack's tragic death".

Metropolitan Police officers last had contact with the 40-year-old television presenter on December 13, 2019 when she was in custody following an alleged assault.

In a statement, they said: "The IOPC, having independently assessed the circumstances, has informed the MPS and Ms Flack’s family that an IOPC investigation is not required.

"The IOPC said it does not consider it reasonable or proportionate based on the evidence provided to suggest officer involvement caused or contributed to Ms Flack’s death.

"The IOPC has referred the matter back to the MPS for the DPS to decide whether any further investigation or review into the circumstances is needed.

"The DPS has concluded that a formal investigation is not required.

"A comprehensive review of the circumstances surrounding all police contact with Ms Flack following her arrest and detention has already taken place as part of the referral process.

"No conduct has been identified on the part of any officer.

"In line with normal processes, if any new information should come to light it will be considered and action taken as appropriate."

Her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and colleagues across the showbiz world.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.