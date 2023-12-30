Breaking News

Two men killed and three injured after blaze rips through house in Croydon

Sanderstead Road, south Croydon. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have died and three others have been injured after a house fire in Croydon.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 11pm on Friday in Sanderstead Road, south Croydon.

Two men were pronounced dead and a third was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two more men later took themselves to hospital, with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries. The other man was discharged.

An investigation has since been launched into the cause of the fire.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) at 22:48hrs on Friday, 29 December to a house fire in Sanderstead Road, South Croydon.

"Officers attended along with LFB and the London Ambulance Service.

"Two men were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to inform their next of kin.

"A third man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

"A fourth and fifth man later self-presented at hospital. One of the men is in a life-threatening condition and the other has since been discharged.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation by LFB and police."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On Friday 29 December at 10.45pm we were called to reports of a fire in Sanderstead Road, Croydon.

"We sent a number of resources to the incident. We remain on scene alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade."