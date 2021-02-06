Breaking News

Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks

6 February 2021, 17:45 | Updated: 6 February 2021, 19:44

Metropolitan Police are dealing with another stabbing incident in Croydon
Metropolitan Police are dealing with another stabbing incident in Croydon. Picture: @sassy_sae
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been stabbed in broad daylight in Croydon just 24 hours after a spate of knife attacks in the borough.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following the incident.

The man was found with a stab injury at around 3pm on Oakfield Road, Metropolitan Police said.

Read more: Man dead and nine injured following spate of stabbings in south London

A high street was closed off near West Croydon station while police set up a crime scene following the attack.

Traffic on London Rd was halted as officers responded to yet another incident in the south London area.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm, we were notified by London Ambulance Service of a stabbing in London Road near the junction with Oakfield Road.

"Officers attended and a crime scene is in place. A 24-year-old man has been taken to a south London hospital.

"Following an assessment at hospital", the force added, "the victim's condition has been confirmed as non life threatening and non life changing."

A Section 60 order, which gives police additional stop and search powers, is in place until 7.30am on Sunday and extra officers have been sent to patrol the area.

Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce are also working police in the area in addition to other pan-London resources, the Met said.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, Deputy Commander for the South Area Command Unit, said: “I understand that the events of the past 24 hours will have caused concern for many people in our local community.

"The violence we have witnessed is senseless and our thoughts are with the family of the 22-year-old man who tragically lost his life.

“I want to reassure the community that our borough is safe. Investigations are well underway and four arrests have been made. I also want to clarify that most of the people involved in these incidents have been adults.

“Your local officers are out on the ground keeping the community safe and additional resources from across the Met have already been deployed to the area.

"A Section 60 order is in place which will provide officers with additional search powers.

“I’d like to thank our key partners in the community for the part they are playing in shaping our response to these incidents.”

Extra police officers have been deployed in Croydon
Extra police officers have been deployed in Croydon. Picture: @sassy_sae

It follows a spate of knife attacks across the borough on Friday evening which left one man dead and ten others injured.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon between 6.56pm and 9.12pm.

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder probe and the Met are treating the incidents as isolated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

France floods

Flooding hits French towns as water recedes elsewhere

A baby's birthday party in Mansfield was broken up by police

Party-goers fined £11k after celebrating one-year-old's birthday in a small flat
Hundreds of people continue to die with Covid-19 each day

Covid-19: UK records 828 deaths and 18,262 cases

China whistleblower

Chinese whistleblower doctor honoured on anniversary of his death
India farmer protests

Indian farmers block major roads amid agricultural laws protest
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar's military authorities block internet as coup protests expand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality
Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow
Jackie Weaver: Sexism at heart of Handforth Parish Council row

Jackie Weaver: Sexism at heart of Handforth Parish Council row
'No way out' of pandemic unless cases reduce drastically, warns SAGE member

'No way out' of pandemic unless cases reduce drastically, warns SAGE member
'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'

'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'
Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London