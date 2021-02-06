Breaking News

Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks

Metropolitan Police are dealing with another stabbing incident in Croydon. Picture: @sassy_sae

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been stabbed in broad daylight in Croydon just 24 hours after a spate of knife attacks in the borough.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following the incident.

The man was found with a stab injury at around 3pm on Oakfield Road, Metropolitan Police said.

A high street was closed off near West Croydon station while police set up a crime scene following the attack.

Traffic on London Rd was halted as officers responded to yet another incident in the south London area.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm, we were notified by London Ambulance Service of a stabbing in London Road near the junction with Oakfield Road.

"Officers attended and a crime scene is in place. A 24-year-old man has been taken to a south London hospital.

"Following an assessment at hospital", the force added, "the victim's condition has been confirmed as non life threatening and non life changing."

A Section 60 order, which gives police additional stop and search powers, is in place until 7.30am on Sunday and extra officers have been sent to patrol the area.

Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce are also working police in the area in addition to other pan-London resources, the Met said.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, Deputy Commander for the South Area Command Unit, said: “I understand that the events of the past 24 hours will have caused concern for many people in our local community.

"The violence we have witnessed is senseless and our thoughts are with the family of the 22-year-old man who tragically lost his life.

“I want to reassure the community that our borough is safe. Investigations are well underway and four arrests have been made. I also want to clarify that most of the people involved in these incidents have been adults.

“Your local officers are out on the ground keeping the community safe and additional resources from across the Met have already been deployed to the area.

"A Section 60 order is in place which will provide officers with additional search powers.

“I’d like to thank our key partners in the community for the part they are playing in shaping our response to these incidents.”

Extra police officers have been deployed in Croydon. Picture: @sassy_sae

It follows a spate of knife attacks across the borough on Friday evening which left one man dead and ten others injured.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon between 6.56pm and 9.12pm.

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder probe and the Met are treating the incidents as isolated.