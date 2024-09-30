'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins

30 September 2024, 13:03

Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise
Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two "soulmates" have got engaged after meeting on a cruise ship that was unexpectedly stuck in Belfast for four months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, bought cabins on the luxury cruise ship looking for an adventure at sea.

Neither Mr Perroni nor Ms Harsanyi was looking for a relationship.

But they realised how well they worked as a couple when they began walking to and from the ship together through the Northern Irish capital.

And now after a long delay, the passengers hope to set sail on Monday, beginning their life at sea soon thereafter.

Read more: 'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

Read more: 'Cursed' cruise ship struck again: Luxury liner stuck in Belfast since May hit by fresh setback

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring. Picture: Alamy

Mr Perroni said the two are "made for each other", adding: "We found our soulmates."

They recently announced their engagement, after a proposal on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a super moon.

Ms Harsanyi said: "I can't imagine spending another day of my life without him," adding that she loves him from the bottom of her heart.

On their unexpected stay in Northern Ireland, Mr Perroni joked: "I don't think we'd consider it stranded as much as ... marooned?"

The worldwide voyage of the Villa Vie Odyssey has been long set back, leaving its guests stuck exploring Northern Ireland instead.

Cruisegoers could avail of offered rental segments varying from 35 to 120 days, or purchase villas ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

However, the start of the dream stay boasting an "ever changing backyard" has been delayed for four months due to unexpected repair works, meaning the cruise ship has been stranded in Belfast.

He said the Villa Vie Residences company has been "great and diligent" in making sure the vessel is safe and ready, as well as covering their expenses during the extended shore excursion.

"We've all had the opportunity to travel and go home as needed. So we've learned patience and perseverance - and learned how wonderful the people of Belfast have been."

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship
Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi said visiting Belfast for the first time has been "absolutely lovely", with the pair, who got matching tattoos to commemorate their time in the city, almost ready to start giving their own tours after soaking up the central area.

"We enjoy the people, the pubs, the architecture, and a lot of the nature around here."

She adds: "The hospitality and the kindness has been awesome."

Mr Perroni, who is half Irish, said they have been able to travel around Northern Ireland to destinations like the Giant's Causeway: "I don't think we could have picked a better place to end up. It is always going to be close to our heart."

However, he admits: "We've enjoyed the pubs - my liver is crying a little bit."

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi, who is also travelling with her sister, is looking forward to the cruise's community outreach programme around the world.

Mr Perroni, who has spent the last six years in Costa Rica, said the idea of the cruise "really struck a chord" with him.

He is able to continue his work on board "while seeing the world".

The ship's captain will marry the new couple as part of a "gigantic wedding" on board in April, between Costa Rica and Panama.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Also waiting to board, Florida native Holly Hennessy said passengers were informed over the weekend that the ship has passed all certifications.

"It was an arduous four-month process but we get to board on Monday and then we get to perpetually sail around the world."

She reflects fondly on her time in Belfast: "What you lack in warmth of temperature, the people make up for.

"It has been a remarkable experience."

As for the delay, she believes the cruise will be "worth the wait."

Holly Hennessy with her Siamese cat Captain at the Europa Hotel in Belfast
Holly Hennessy with her Siamese cat Captain at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

She paid 329,000 US dollars (£275,000) for her balcony mini-suite: "I'm going to be incredibly comfortable."

She added: "When I see her (the Odyssey), my heart goes pitter-patter. I have a genuine affection for this ship."

Ms Hennessy said the experience on board will be "an actual community". At Ms Hennessy's side is her yachting companion, Captain "the cruising kitty".

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port.
Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Picture: Alamy

The Siamese cat is used to life on deck, having spent every winter of his eight-year life on a boat.

However, Ms Hennessy knows that hotels are not always accommodating of pets.

Therefore, as part of what she describes as a "generosity of spirit" in the city, she said the Europa Hotel and others have been "heroes" by creating exceptions for Captain.

"I'm abundantly grateful for what could have been a much worse situation for me - and Captain!"

The cat has made friends all over Belfast, even being invited to the Lord Mayor's office.

Ms Hennessy, who said Belfast was her favourite part of the island when she last toured Ireland five years, said her shipmates are renting out three "beer bikes" as part of their last full day in the city.

"We are going to make a grand statement saying goodbye to Belfast!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

Breaking
Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election

Daejuan Campbell

Teen appears in court after schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'

David Carrick

Four Met police officers and staff member face being disciplined over investigation into serial rapist David Carrick

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight

UK's last coal power station to shut down ending Britain's 142-year use of fossil fuel

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

Israel's special forces have begun scouting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon

Israeli special forces 'cross border into Lebanon and begin targeted raids ahead of possible ground invasion'

A hole in the ground near the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburb

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah death

Priest with hands folded in prayer during Catholic mass...

Clergyman, 69, dies on drug-fuelled night out with Belgian priest - later arrested after ecstasy discovery

June Mills, from Ainsdale on Merseyside was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday

Wheelchair-bound driver, 96, becomes oldest woman in Britain to be convicted for death by dangerous driving

Blast Furnace 4 is the final furnace operating at Tata Steel's plant and will be fully shut down at about 5pm on Monday

UK's biggest steelworks in Port Talbot to cease production leading to thousands of job losses in South Wales

The Odyssey cruise ship is finally set to depart today after undergoing months of repairs

'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

Latest News

See more Latest News

A total of 926 people over three years have been struck down with stomach bugs while staying at luxury hotel resorts on the island

Nearly a thousand British tourists taking legal action after falling ill during Cape Verde holidays
Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.

Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife
Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit