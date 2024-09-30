'Soulmates' get engaged after meeting on cruise ship stuck in Belfast for 4 months, as worldwide trip finally begins

Gian Perroni and Angie Harsanyi met on the cruise. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two "soulmates" have got engaged after meeting on a cruise ship that was unexpectedly stuck in Belfast for four months.

Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, bought cabins on the luxury cruise ship looking for an adventure at sea.

Neither Mr Perroni nor Ms Harsanyi was looking for a relationship.

But they realised how well they worked as a couple when they began walking to and from the ship together through the Northern Irish capital.

And now after a long delay, the passengers hope to set sail on Monday, beginning their life at sea soon thereafter.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni showing Angie's engagement ring. Picture: Alamy

Mr Perroni said the two are "made for each other", adding: "We found our soulmates."

They recently announced their engagement, after a proposal on the Lagan Weir Bridge under a super moon.

Ms Harsanyi said: "I can't imagine spending another day of my life without him," adding that she loves him from the bottom of her heart.

On their unexpected stay in Northern Ireland, Mr Perroni joked: "I don't think we'd consider it stranded as much as ... marooned?"

The worldwide voyage of the Villa Vie Odyssey has been long set back, leaving its guests stuck exploring Northern Ireland instead.

Cruisegoers could avail of offered rental segments varying from 35 to 120 days, or purchase villas ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni show off their matching Trinity tattoos they had done while in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

Owning a villa on board guarantees the room for a minimum of 15 years, but the ownership stays valid for the entire operation of the ship.

However, the start of the dream stay boasting an "ever changing backyard" has been delayed for four months due to unexpected repair works, meaning the cruise ship has been stranded in Belfast.

He said the Villa Vie Residences company has been "great and diligent" in making sure the vessel is safe and ready, as well as covering their expenses during the extended shore excursion.

"We've all had the opportunity to travel and go home as needed. So we've learned patience and perseverance - and learned how wonderful the people of Belfast have been."

Angela Harsanyi and Gian Perroni who found love with each other after being stuck in Belfast for the last four months amid the delays to the departure of Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi said visiting Belfast for the first time has been "absolutely lovely", with the pair, who got matching tattoos to commemorate their time in the city, almost ready to start giving their own tours after soaking up the central area.

"We enjoy the people, the pubs, the architecture, and a lot of the nature around here."

She adds: "The hospitality and the kindness has been awesome."

Mr Perroni, who is half Irish, said they have been able to travel around Northern Ireland to destinations like the Giant's Causeway: "I don't think we could have picked a better place to end up. It is always going to be close to our heart."

However, he admits: "We've enjoyed the pubs - my liver is crying a little bit."

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Ms Harsanyi, who is also travelling with her sister, is looking forward to the cruise's community outreach programme around the world.

Mr Perroni, who has spent the last six years in Costa Rica, said the idea of the cruise "really struck a chord" with him.

He is able to continue his work on board "while seeing the world".

The ship's captain will marry the new couple as part of a "gigantic wedding" on board in April, between Costa Rica and Panama.

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Luxury cruise passengers who have been marooned in Belfast for four months are hoping to hit the seas this week. Picture: Alamy

Also waiting to board, Florida native Holly Hennessy said passengers were informed over the weekend that the ship has passed all certifications.

"It was an arduous four-month process but we get to board on Monday and then we get to perpetually sail around the world."

She reflects fondly on her time in Belfast: "What you lack in warmth of temperature, the people make up for.

"It has been a remarkable experience."

As for the delay, she believes the cruise will be "worth the wait."

Holly Hennessy with her Siamese cat Captain at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Picture: Alamy

She paid 329,000 US dollars (£275,000) for her balcony mini-suite: "I'm going to be incredibly comfortable."

She added: "When I see her (the Odyssey), my heart goes pitter-patter. I have a genuine affection for this ship."

Ms Hennessy said the experience on board will be "an actual community". At Ms Hennessy's side is her yachting companion, Captain "the cruising kitty".

Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship at Belfast Port. Picture: Alamy

The Siamese cat is used to life on deck, having spent every winter of his eight-year life on a boat.

However, Ms Hennessy knows that hotels are not always accommodating of pets.

Therefore, as part of what she describes as a "generosity of spirit" in the city, she said the Europa Hotel and others have been "heroes" by creating exceptions for Captain.

"I'm abundantly grateful for what could have been a much worse situation for me - and Captain!"

The cat has made friends all over Belfast, even being invited to the Lord Mayor's office.

Ms Hennessy, who said Belfast was her favourite part of the island when she last toured Ireland five years, said her shipmates are renting out three "beer bikes" as part of their last full day in the city.

"We are going to make a grand statement saying goodbye to Belfast!"