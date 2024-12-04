Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi to face no formal action over religious messages on rainbow armband

By Will Conroy

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will face no formal action after writing religious messages on his armband, according to reports.

'I love Jesus' was written on the footballer's Premier League-issued LGBTQ+ campaign rainbow armband during a match against Newcastle at the weekend.

The laws of football prohibit any religious messaging appearing on jerseys.

Despite being reminded of this, the England international then wrote 'Jesus loves you' on his armband in Palace's match against Ipswich on Tuesday.

The rainbow armbands are being worn as clubs show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by taking part in charity Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

After Wednesday's match, Palace manager Oliver Glasner appealed for "calm" about the issue.

"Everyone now is about integration, no discrimination and Marc as well," Glasner told Amazon Prime.

"We all have the same opinion. We are in sports and in sports we are always against discrimination and any kind of abuse, and Marc as well."

Rule A4 of the FA's kit and advertising regulations prohibit the "appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots or other equipment of any religious message".

It is not compulsory for captain's to wear the armbands - individual players can make their own choices.

Last weekend, Ipswich's Sam Morsy was the only captain to not wear the rainbow armband, due to his religious beliefs as a practising Muslim.

Ipswich Town FC has said it is "committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone" but that it respects its captain's decision due to his "religious beliefs".