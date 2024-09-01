'Incredibly depressing': Culture Secretary slams Oasis tickets fiasco as she vows Government resales review

1 September 2024, 22:44

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the handling of Oasis reunion ticket sales - as she promised a Government review of resale markets.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the handling of Oasis reunion ticket sales - as she promised a Government review of resale markets. Picture: Alamy/Oasis

By Chay Quinn

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the handling of Oasis reunion ticket sales - as she promised a Government review of resale markets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before the furore from Oasis fans over standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster, the Government had pledged to "bring in protections to stop people being ripped off by touts".

On Sunday, Ms Nandy released a statement saying: "After the incredible news of Oasis' return, it's depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live.

Read More: Viagogo defends listing Oasis tickets for inflated prices - despite warning from band over reselling

Read More: Keir Starmer removes 'unsettling' portrait of Margaret Thatcher from Downing Street, sparking claims of 'pettiness'

"This Government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

"Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices."

The Ticketmaster UK site shows over 260,000 people waiting in the online queue as Oasis reunion tour tickets go on sale. The Manchester rock band, led by Noel and Liam Gallagher, returned after 15 years.
Before the furore from Oasis fans over standard tickets more than doubling from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster, the Government had pledged to "bring in protections to stop people being ripped off by touts". Picture: Alamy

Government minister Lucy Powell was among those hit by dynamic pricing on Saturday, and eventually forked out more than double the original quoted cost of a ticket for an Oasis show.

Fans called the "in-demand" pricing both "sickening" and "scandalous".

Ticketmaster said it does not set prices, and its website says this is down to the "event organiser" who "has priced these tickets according to their market value".

London, UK. 30th July, 2024. Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, at Downing Street for the final Cabinet meeting before the summer recess. Credit: Karl Black/Alamy Live News
On Sunday, Ms Nandy released a statement saying: "After the incredible news of Oasis' return, it's depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live. Picture: Alamy

Lots of fans also missed out on the reunion tour tickets as they battled with website issues, and being mislabelled as bots, before Oasis announced all 17 shows had sold out.

However, Ticketmaster maintained its website had not crashed, and directed customers to clear cookies and to only use one tab.

House of Commons leader and Lord President of the Council Ms Powell said she ended up buying two tickets for £350 each for Heaton Park in July, which were originally quoted at £148.50, not including a booking fee of £2.75.

The Manchester Central MP told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Eventually (I) got through and bought a couple of tickets for more than I was expecting to pay."

London, UK. 30th July, 2024. Lucy Powell, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Arrives at cabinet Office for cabinet meeting 70 Whitehall Credit: Richard Lincoln/Alamy Live News
Government minister Lucy Powell was among those hit by dynamic pricing on Saturday, and eventually forked out more than double the original quoted cost of a ticket for an Oasis show. Picture: Alamy

Ms Powell said she does not "particularly like" surge pricing, before adding: "It is the market and how it operates."

"You've absolutely got to be transparent about that so that when people arrive after hours of waiting, they understand that the ticket is going to cost more," she said.

It is believed the ticket prices for Oasis gigs were set by promoters.

The band's promoters, Manchester-based SJM Concerts, Irish MCD and Scottish DF Concerts & Events have all been approached for comment.

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed their reunion on Tuesday following the end of their more than a decade long acrimonious split.

Waterloo, London. 28 August 2024. A digital board at Waterloo station with the brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher , as the Manchester band Oasis
Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed their reunion on Tuesday following the end of their more than a decade long acrimonious split. Picture: Alamy

There has also been concern about the non-official sellers Viagogo, which on Sunday had a seat at Wembley on July 25 listed at £5,289.

The secondary seller has defended the practice saying fans sell the tickets, and its global managing director added: "Resale is legal in the UK and fans are always protected by our guarantee that they will receive their tickets in time for the event or their money back."

Oasis has told followers that Ticketmaster and Twickets should only be used for resales, and put up for prices at "face value", otherwise they will be "cancelled by the promoters".

Oasis have also been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has launched her bid for the Tory leadership by saying that Labour "have no ideas".

'Labour have no ideas': Badenoch lashes out at Labour as she launches leadership bid

One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry.

Single-word Ofsted grades to be scrapped after furore over head teacher Ruth Perry's suicide

A woman has been charged with the murder of a six-year-old boy in Swansea - and will appear in court on Monday.

Tributes paid to 'delightful' boy, six, after woman, 41, charged with murder in Swansea

Israel's largest trade union has called a general strike to protest the deaths of six hostages in Gaza.

More than 800,000 to strike to try and force Netanyahu to sign Gaza ceasefire as protestors clash with police

Germany Elections

Breakthrough for Germany’s far right in state elections

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to become the first far-right party to win a German state election since the Second World War, an exit poll has suggested

First far-right victory in German regional elections since WWII projected for anti-migration AfD party

Election 2024 Trump

Bereaved families hit out at Kamala Harris over Donald Trump’s cemetery visit

Vatican Pope

Pope’s trip to Asia and Oceania presents several challenges

Germany Election

Exit polls suggest breakthrough for German far-right party

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers

Two teenagers arrested after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

Israel Palestinians

Israeli union demands general strike after hostages’ deaths

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu as families of six hostages killed in Gaza call for protests against Israeli government

Building on fire in the distance

Almost 160 Ukrainian drones downed overnight, says Russia

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's fleet were called to the incident

Man critically injured following suspected gas explosion in Lancashire home

Beluga whale being fed fish

Beluga whale rumoured to be Russian spy found dead

European airports have returned to stricter cabin bag rules as the 100ml limit on liquids in hand baggage is reinstated

European airports reintroduce 100ml limit on liquids following issues with new scanners

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters brushing flood water out of a house

Heavy rain forecast for several days as deadly storm sweeps across Japan

People laying wreaths at monument at sunrise

Poland marks 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion

Young children play amongst balloons and confetti

Ukrainian children join parade marking first day of school near front line

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they'd had with the family

Man and three children - all under age of four - found dead in house are related as police confirm IOPC involvement
CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Police release CCTV footage amid central London rape investigation

Security personnel alongside two cars

Three Israeli police officers shot dead in West Bank

A light aircraft has crashed onto an industrial estate in Derbyshire

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes into Derbyshire industrial estate

Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaking from a lectern with the image of a lit candle displayed behind him

Leaders pay tribute to three killed in knife attack at festival in Germany

Lucy Powell MP was challenged by Lewis Goodall over the "infested flats" situation

Lucy Powell challenged on 'hypocrisy’ after Labour MP found renting out properties infested with ants and mould
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet swim in the Seine River

Paralympic triathlon events postponed over water pollution concerns in River Seine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit