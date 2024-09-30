Breaking News

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident. Picture: Frank Chalmers, Facebook

By Henry Moore

An eight-year-old boy who died after being shot while “hunting rabbits” on a Cumbria farm has been named for the first time.

Jay Cartmell of Frizington, West Cumbria, died after suffering serious wounds from a gunshot on Saturday.

The schoolboy was on Wheatsheaf Farm, near Warcop in Cumbria, at around 2.50pm when the incident took place.

Jay was airlifted to hospital but died of his wounds overnight.

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident.

An update from Cumbria Constabulary on Monday read: "As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward."

A large Police presence was pictured at the scene. Picture: Frank Chalmers Facebook

The man has since been released on bail.

A statement from police on Saturday confirmed the man had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The Sun reports that the lad and a man in his 60s were rabbiting when he suffered the injuries.

A source told the publication: "They had permission to be on the land. There's been an agreement in place for years for them to rabbit there."

Police have called on anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

This a breaking story, more follows...