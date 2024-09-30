Breaking News

Boy, 8, who died after being shot on farm named by police

30 September 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 18:17

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident
A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident. Picture: Frank Chalmers, Facebook

By Henry Moore

An eight-year-old boy who died after being shot while “hunting rabbits” on a Cumbria farm has been named for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jay Cartmell of Frizington, West Cumbria, died after suffering serious wounds from a gunshot on Saturday.

The schoolboy was on Wheatsheaf Farm, near Warcop in Cumbria, at around 2.50pm when the incident took place.

Jay was airlifted to hospital but died of his wounds overnight.

A man in his 60s was arrested following the incident.

An update from Cumbria Constabulary on Monday read: "As officers continue with their enquiries into this incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward."

A large Police presence was pictured at the scene.
A large Police presence was pictured at the scene. Picture: Frank Chalmers Facebook

The man has since been released on bail.

A statement from police on Saturday confirmed the man had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The Sun reports that the lad and a man in his 60s were rabbiting when he suffered the injuries.

A source told the publication: "They had permission to be on the land. There's been an agreement in place for years for them to rabbit there."

Police have called on anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

This a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
File photo of a primary school teacher helping pupils in class, London, UK.

UK's largest education union votes to accept 5.5% pay rise offer for teachers from government

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Second Post Office IT system 'likely' caused accounting issues, as 40 sub-postmasters 'falsely accused of stealing'

Protests continue in Israel over its government's failure to safely return hostages.

Family of Israeli hostages say conflict with Lebanon is taking focus away from people still held captive by Hamas

Ryan Wesley Routh (Efrem Lukatsky)

Man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty to charges

Baldwin Set Shooting

Movie armourer’s conviction upheld in fatal Rust set shooting by Alec Baldwin

Israel is said to be preparing a ground incursion into Lebanon

Israel is 'preparing for ground invasion of Lebanon' to combat Hezbollah, IDF spokesperson tells LBC

Just Stop Oil activists Mary Somerville (L), Stephen Simpson (C) and Phillipa Green leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Just Stop Oil supporters deny latest attack on Van Gogh paintings after two activists jailed for 'souping' Sunflowers

Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, 65, has pleaded guilty to three fraud charges linked to claims made against Iraq War veterans

Disgraced human rights lawyer Phil Shiner admits fraud linked to claims against Iraqi war veterans

Italy Ultras Soccer Arrest

Italian police arrest 19 in probe targeting mafia links to Milan ‘ultra’ fans

Simon Case, Head of the Civil Service and Cabinet Secretary

Head of Civil Service Simon Case resigns for health reasons

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene

Supplies rushed to communities isolated by Helene as death toll rises

The dates add to the 19 planned UK and Ireland shows that will kick-off the band’s first tour since 2009

Ticketmaster set to ditch dynamic pricing as Oasis announce five new concert dates

Naim Qassem, deputy leader of Hezbollah, said his forces were ready for an Israeli invasion

Hezbollah says it's ready for Israeli land invasion of Lebanon, as IDF elite troops 'begin raids over border'

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

Farmer, 70, ‘mows down boy, 6, for stealing orange’, breaking both his legs in front of screaming mother

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for rain on Monday and Tuesday

UK braces for further heavy rain and flooding as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, after the attack

'That's one way to be a celebrity': Teen girl's words to police after stabbing two teachers and teenager at school
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying and harassment claims

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice break silence after bombshell report into Strictly bullying claims
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers

More than 90,000 take shelter after chemical plant fire alert in Georgia

File photo of police tape

Huge knife fight on street in Clapham sparks police appeal as one man found murdered and two injured
Alexander Permyakov

Man gets life in prison in Russia for a car bomb that injured writer

AT&T logo

AT&T exits showbiz, sells remaining stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG

France Far Right Trial

Le Pen denies wrongdoing ahead of European funds embezzlement trial

Amanda Abbington 'deeply disappointed' with Strictly bosses - as bomb threat probed by police following allegations

Strictly bosses apologise to Amanda Abbington but clear dance partner Giovanni Pernice of most serious allegations
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

Kickl's party won 29.2% of the vote according to provisional results

Kickl's far right Freedom Party 'opens new era' with unprecedented victory in Austrian election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit