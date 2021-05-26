Claims of protective shield around care homes 'complete nonsense'

26 May 2021, 16:07 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 16:27

Matt Hancock claimed there was a protective ring around care homes
Matt Hancock claimed there was a protective ring around care homes. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Dominic Cummings has told MPs that the protective ring the government claimed to have put around care homes during the Covid-19 pandemic was "complete nonsense".

Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor made the claim whilst giving evidence to a joint meeting of both the Science and Technology Select Committee and the Health and Social Care Select Committee, titled "Coronavirus: lessons learnt".

“Hancock told us that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes, what the hell happened?” he said of Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"Quite the opposite of putting a shield round them, we sent people with Covid back to the care homes."

He said that care home testing was “complete chaos”.

Read more: Cummings: Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying

Read more: PM did make 'let bodies pile high in their thousands' comment, Cummings claims

It is the latest in a series of explosive accusations made by Mr Cummings.

He told MPs that Mr Hancock should have been fired for multiple offences, something that he claims then cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill also recommended.

"Like in much of the Government system, there were many brilliant people at relatively junior and middle levels who were terribly let down by senior leadership," he said.

"I think the Secretary of State for Health should've been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly.”

He also alleged that Mr Hancock withheld tests during April 2020 in order to enable the government to reach their target of 100,000 test per day by the end of the month, something he called "criminal, disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called Mr Cummings' evidence "the latest chapter of a story of confusion, chaos and deadly misjudgements from this government".

He put a number of Mr Cummings’ accusations to Boris Johnson at Prime Ministers Questions, but Mr Johnson rejected the allegations.

“We have, at every stage, tried to minimise loss of life, to save lives, protect the NHS, and we have followed the best scientific advice that we can.”

He said a number of specific accusations, such as the reasoning behind and timing of the November lockdown, would be investigated during the public inquiry in 2022.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Railyard Shooting-California

Multiple deaths reported after shooting at California railyard
Shell has been ordered to reduce its carbon footprint in a landmark court ruling

Shell ordered to cut carbon emissions by 45% before 2030 in landmark ruling
Shell sign

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut carbon emissions

India Cyclone

Six killed as cyclone lashes India and Bangladesh

AstraZeneca vials

EU seeks big fine in AstraZeneca court case

Dominic Cummings claimed Boris Johnson did make the "bodies pile high" comments

PM did make 'let bodies pile high in their thousands' comment, Cummings claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims

James O'Brien's analogy for people who 'still support' PM after Cummings' claims
'Would my father still be alive if the Government imposed lockdown sooner?'

Covid: Caller demands answers as dad died within six weeks of going to Goodwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London