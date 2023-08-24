‘Cursed’ painting with ‘creepy aura’ returned twice to charity shop with customer left ‘shaky and distressed’

The 'cursed' painting that was returned twice to the charity shop. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Customers have complained of a ‘creepy aura’ of a painting that keeps getting returned to a charity shop.

The painting featuring a child in a red dress with a slightly stern expression was bought by a shopper at the Hastings Advice Representation Centre (HARC)shop in St Leonards-on-Sea.

But a woman who bought it returned it two days later saying she had to ‘get rid of this picture’ because of its ‘aura,’ according to the Telegraph.

A second woman bought it, but she too returned it saying she ‘never wanted to see the damn thing again’.

One shopper bought the 'cursed' picture of the girl. Picture: @sliderulesyou/Twitter

The picture was put in the shop’s window with a note: “She’s back! Sold twice and returned twice! Are you brave enough?”

But the shop’s manager, Steve, said the second woman later came back and retrieved the picture.

None of the owners asked for a refund ,said Steve.

The picture sparked a frenzy of speculation on social media.

The picture was said to have sent one woman back 'shaking'. Picture: @Jaynesharp/Twitter

One person wrote: “Dude guys be careful with this.”

One woman who said her friend bought the painting said she had received messages of interest from all over the world.

She posted: “Whether the picture was born with it, or whether the belief in its curse has caused an actual curse, there is SOMETHING WRONG WITH THAT PICTURE.”

It isn’t clear who painted the picture, or who the subject in the portrait might be.