Notorious crime boss Curtis Warren arrested by 'Britain's FBI' in dawn raid

5 July 2023, 15:27 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 15:53

Drug baron Curtis Warren was previously released after 14 years.
Drug baron Curtis Warren was previously released after 14 years. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Notorious crime boss Curtis Warren has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in a dawn raid.

Warren, 60, was arrested seven months after being released from prison after allegedly breaching terms of his Serious Crime Prevention Order.

He was arrested at around 6am on Wednesday morning at a residence in Boldon Colliery, South Tyneside.

The breaches under investigation relate to the unauthorised use of mobile phones, vehicles, bank accounts and travel, according to the NCA.

Alison Abbott, from the agency's Lifetime Management of Offenders Team, said: "These court orders are vital tools for preventing and deterring future offending. 

"Once criminals come onto our radar, they never leave, and the NCA will take action over breaches."

NCA officers also carried out searches at the location in Boldon and another address in the Royal Albert Dock area of Liverpool.

Mobile devices, documents and a quantity of cash were seized, and they are now being examined by investigators.

Warren’s former barrister Anthony Barraclough confirmed that he had been arrested.

"I can confirm that he was arrested at 6am this morning. Any breaches will be minor transgressions," he told the Mirror.

"These will be very fine interpretations of restrictions I anticipate. I imagine he was in Tyneside to visit friends.

"He is allowed to travel and have mobile phones, bank accounts and up to £1,000 in cash. He can travel abroad if he gives seven days notice. If he is going to be away from home he needs permission and he has had permission.

"I have not spoken to him yet as he is in custody."

Warren was released from prison in November after spending much of the last 25 years behind bars.

