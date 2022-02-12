Firefighters rescue eight people after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

Emergency services have rushed to a bar in London after "part of a building collapsed". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Emergency services have rushed to a bar in London after "part of a building collapsed" on customers.

Paramedics are treating people at the scene after a mezzanine floor collapsed at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, east London on Saturday evening.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it sent a number of resources to Roach Road and crews are treating patients at the scene.

Station Commander Sacha Clement, who is at the scene, said: "Firefighters have carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued eight people from inside.

Very concerned about the collapse of part of a building at Roach Road #fishisland. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Grateful to @Ldn_Ambulance and @TowerHamletsNow emergency response services for their support at this time. https://t.co/FAhnPmdmZf — Rushanara Ali 💙 (@rushanaraali) February 12, 2022

"They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

"We are working with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated at the scene and taken to hospital."

Three fire engines from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton stations are at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called by the LAS at 4.47pm to reports of a partial building collapse at a pub.

A man who was in the venue at the time told the explained: "There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down.

"Me and my friend just ran to the side and the whole thing just came down in a matter of seconds."

The man said it was lucky that there were not more people sitting directly under the mezzanine floor that came down.

He saw one person being brought out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance, but he said most of the injured appeared to have cuts and bruises rather than anything serious.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 4.44pm today to Roach Road, Hackney Wick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed.

"We have sent a number of resources to the scene.

"Crews are treating patients at the scene and are working closely with emergency services colleagues. More information to follow."

A police cordon has since been lifted.