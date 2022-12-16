Cyclist dies after getting trapped under lorry in 'terrible' west London collision

Roads were closed off in the aftermath of the incident. Picture: Instagram/Mrcyco

By Kit Heren

A cyclist has died after getting trapped under the wheels of a tipper truck in west London on Thursday afternoon.

The young man died on Charleville Road near West Kensington Tube station, while his bicycle was snapped in two.

He is thought to have been the seventh cyclist to have died in London this year.

A shopkeeper said that she heard a young man "howling in pain" on Thursday afternoon and ran outside.

"He was trapped under the wheels. I shouted at the driver to stop," she told the Evening Standard.

The scene at Charleville Road. Picture: Instagram/MrCyco

“I called the ambulance and told them to come quickly as he was losing too much blood. I didn’t know what to do, I couldn’t move him.

“I told them to hurry he was going to die. It was really terrible. There were lots of people trying to help him.”

She added: “The lorry driver said he didn’t see him at all but the truck was so big. It’s so sad that this young man has lost his life.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 15:18hrs on Thursday, 15 December to Charleville Road, W14.

“A cyclist was reported to have been in collision with a lorry. LAS and London’s Air Ambulance attended...

"The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Local road closures are in place while emergency services deal.”