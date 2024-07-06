Cyclist fined for stopping to kiss his wife during Tour de France

Julien Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs. Picture: Eurosport

By Asher McShane

A French cyclist has been fined for stopping to kiss his wife during a Tour de France time trial.

Julien Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs (£174) for stopping during stage seven of the race.

The Lidl-Trek rider was slapped with the fine for "unseemly or inappropriate behaviour during the race and damage to the image of the sport".

He issued an apology on social media for "having damaged the image of sport" but said he would be willing to pay the fine "every day and relive this moment”.

Stage seven of the Tour de France is a short course of 23.3km (14.5 miles) where cyclists race against the clock for the best time.

Bernard reached the top of a climb when his wife stepped forward, and he stopped to give him a quick kiss while holding his son.

Bernard described the moment as “really incredible” and said he would do it all over again.

He said in a TV interview: “It was really incredible. My wife has been organising this with some friends for a few weeks now and she did a really, really good job," he said.

"On a time trial, you have time to enjoy yourself. It's these moments that keep me going and cycling."