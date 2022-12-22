Cyclist who 'took full advantage of change to the Highway Code' gets instant karma

The cyclist 'took full advantage' of the change to the Highway Code. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A cyclist who used a recent change to the Highway Code to his full advantage was rewarded with instant karma, in scenes captured in viral social media footage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The cyclist is caught on a dash cam weaving in and out of the middle of the road, in a video posted to Twitter.

The post reads: "F*****g cyclist taking full advantage of the change to the Highway Code."

The rules of the road now say that a cyclist can ride in the centre of their lane on quieter roads, and when approaching junctions and where roads narrow.

F*****g cyclist taking full advantage of the change to the Highway Code. 😒🤬 pic.twitter.com/H7xNtklsoQ — EmmaLou ❤️ (@FabulousEmmaLou) February 28, 2022

But that does not mean they should cycle in the middle of the lane on faster roads, roads with lots of bends, or country roads.

The cyclist in the video takes the new right so far that he almost causes an accident at one point, straying into the wrong side of the road.

The cyclist in the middle of the road. Picture: Twitter

And karma hits towards the end of the video when he swerves to the left and crashes into the pavement.

The man falls over and appears to be hurt in the collision.

The driver swerves in and out of the middle of the road. Picture: Twitter

The person filming from their car bursts out laughing before driving off.

But he did not garner much sympathy from people watching the video.

The driver comes tumbling off. Picture: Twitter

One said: "Watched to the end becoming more annoyed then fell about laughing."

Another said: "Shows the stupidity of cyclists raising their centre of gravity by piling stuff on their backs. Should use pannier bags."

A third added: "Brilliant! Karma at its best!"