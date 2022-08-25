Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee returning to her war-torn country to 'save hundreds of lives'

25 August 2022, 19:55

Tony Garnett says he is going to Ukraine with his new partner
Tony Garnett says he is going to Ukraine with his new partner. Picture: Instagram @sonya_dobrvlsk/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A British father who left his partner for a Ukrainian refugee has said he is returning to the war-torn country with his new girlfriend and plans to "save hundreds of lives".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tony Garnett, 29, left his partner and the mother of his two children, Lorna Garnett, 10 days after 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym moved in with them following Russia's invasion of her home country.

The pair moved in together, and Ms Garnett, 28, said the debacle left her "humiliated".

Read more: Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Read more: Dad who left partner for Ukraine refugee insists he 'just wanted to make her feel welcome'

Now Mr Garnett has told Yorkshire Live he and Ms Karkadym are going to return to Ukraine to help orphaned children.

"I have seen the full scale of things since meeting Sofiia and I think people need this help," he told the paper.

"I need to use my influence now to do the right thing.

Tony Garnett and Sofiia Karkadym got together 10 days after she moved in with him and his then-partner
Tony Garnett and Sofiia Karkadym got together 10 days after she moved in with him and his then-partner. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

"The longer [the war] goes on for then there's going to be more deaths - and some could be stopped with this help.

"I could save hundreds of lives."

Read more: Dad who left his partner for Ukrainian refugee invites another woman into his home

Read more: Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

The father-of-two said he wanted to raise money for the wounded, as well as people in Ukraine who are caring for orphaned children.

As part of his fundraising he has said he will do a sponsored skydive.

Ms Karkadym will join Mr Garnett in Ukraine
Ms Karkadym will join Mr Garnett in Ukraine. Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Mr Garnett previously told LBC that he did not invite Ms Karkadym into his home to "start a relationship", but said he just wanted to "make her feel welcome".

Speaking to LBC's Ben Kentish in July, Mr Garnett insisted he didn't invite her because he "fancied her" but simply because he "wanted to help someone".

Read more: Ukraine names Kyiv street after London as it scraps nearly 100 Russian-linked names

Read more: Brits must endure high energy bills at hands of Putin while Ukrainians 'pay in blood', says Boris Johnson

"In reality, I was doing the right thing that I believed I were (sic) doing to help someone that was fleeing a warzone," he said.

"I was making her feel comfortable, silly things like putting Ukrainian subtitles on the TV, but obviously the ex has twisted it and said I only done this because I fancied her, I was spending late nights with her."

He claimed it was "not like this at all" and hit out at those giving abuse to his new partner and calling him a villain, saying these people "have a very, very sad life".

"I'm happy and I know I've made the right decision," he told Ben.

"No matter what anyone says to me it's not going to change my life, it's not going to change my opinion, I'm a grown man and I do what I think is right."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

kjg

Chilling footage shows Lily Sullivan walking with killer moments before she was strangled to death

Kyiv has renamed a street in the city after London

Ukraine names Kyiv street after London as it scraps nearly 100 Russian-linked names

The final pair of working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been disconnected from Ukraine's power unit, Kyiv has said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from Ukraine grid as Putin orders military expansion

'People are dying and you've done bugger all': Woman confronts Health Sec in the street over NHS waits

'People are dying and you've done bugger all': Woman confronts Health Sec in the street over NHS waits

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Devastated family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, plead for people to 'speak up' to find killer in heartbreaking tribute

as

Italian man, 36, tests simultaneously positive for Monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19

Met Commander Paul Brogden (right) said all racial bias claims were ‘unsubstantiated and based on speculation’

Met police defend handling of Owami Davies missing person case despite accusations of racial bias

Three French politicians have lashed out at the UK for allowing sewage to flow into the channel.

French politicians from Macron's party blast UK for dumping sewage in the channel

Police investigating the 'mistaken identity' shooting of Ashley Dale in Liverpool have arrested two people

Two arrested following fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

People on standard variable rate mortgages pay an average of £516 per month, and bills could reach £569 per month next year

Cost of living: Energy bills set to cost more than some mortgages, experts predict

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend

Girl, 12, killed in hit-and-run by Bentley Continental in north London

Mother of one Yagmur Ozden, 33, died in the A40 horror crash

Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

Police have vowed to catch the man who killed Olivia

Message to the gunman: Police tell Olivia Pratt-Korbel's masked killer 'we won't rest until we catch you'

The government has let children down, Labour has claimed.

Govt has 'failed children', says Labour as GCSE grades plummet from last year

British woman dies after falling of a hillside in Benidorm

British woman dies after falling off hillside whilst riding a mobility scooter in Benidorm

An abused marmoset who was flushed down a toilet is enjoying living her new life at Monkey World

Abused monkey who was flushed down toilet and fed cocaine now thriving in rescue centre with help from boyfriend

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant Fears

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid due to fire damage

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley

Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter

Trump FBI

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

Oklahoma Execution

Man given lethal injection for 1997 hammer killing

Latvia

Soviet-era monument’s obelisk comes down in Latvia

Russia Ex-Mayor Arrested

Russian court frees ex-mayor but he still faces charges for Ukraine remarks

Benin plaque in the Ethnological Museum, Berlin 030

Berlin to start repatriating looted art to Nigeria this year

MS Victoria

Tories demand action over Ukrainian refugees left in temporary housing

Cycling

Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel dies aged 79

View from the water of the contaminated Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station November 6, 2014 in Okuma, Japan. The plant suffered a catastrophic meltdown of three of the plant’s six nuclear reactors in March 2011.

Robot issue delays fuel removal from Fukushima nuclear plant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London