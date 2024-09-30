Two more charged in connection with murder of 15-year-old boy stabbed to death with zombie knife

30 September 2024, 08:45 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 09:23

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.
Two more people have been charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Another two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 15-year-old schoolboy in south-east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daejuan Campbell was attacked with a zombie knife in Woolwich, just over a week ago.

The teenager cried out "I'm 15, don't let me die" after being stabbed with a zombie knife, shortly before the ban came into force.

Marko Balaz, 18, of Sewell Road, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday.

He appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 28 September charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old - who cannot be named due to his age - was arrested on Friday and charged the following day.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Youth Court on Monday charged with murder.

Police have named the victim as 15-year-old Daejuan Campbell.
Daejuan Campbell died in the street after being attacked with a zombie knife. Picture: MPS

Police said Daejaun’s family have been updated with the developments.

Previously, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich.
Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

The Met was called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

Officers attended and found a teenage boy with a stab injury.

He sadly died a short time later, despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

He was later named and pictured.

Read more: One dead and two injured in triple Clapham stabbing

Read more: Boy, 8, who died after shot in head and face 'was hunting rabbits' as manslaughter suspect, 60s, bailed

A Metropolitan police officer stands near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road
A Metropolitan police officer stands near a police cordon and forensic tent on Paget Terrace, near the scene in Eglinton Road. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry previously said: “The investigation into Daejaun's murder continues and detectives are working around the clock.

"Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community."

Police have called for anyone with information regarding the attack to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 quoting Operation Baghaze.

A 43-year-old woman who witnessed the attack ran to the schoolboy's aid and attempted to stem the bleeding from the wound as he lay injured in the street.

Police say murder of schoolboy is ‘stark reminder of zombie knife danger’

Describing the boy as "laying face down on the floor", the woman, who wishes not to be named, described a "massive pool of blood" forming beneath the boy as she used sheets to stem the bleeding.

The woman, who lived in the area for 14 years, said she spotted the boy dying in the road outside her flat after hearing screams.

Speaking by the police cordon in Woolwich, she told the PA news agency: "I was upstairs in my bedroom, I had my nightshirt on, I heard screaming from across the road saying 'someone's been stabbed, someone's been stabbed'.

"So, I grabbed a sheet, I had no shoes or socks on or anything, and I just literally run to where just near where the tent is, and there was someone laying face down on the floor."

Describing how she "turned him over" to assess his injury, she explained that the boy "had a gash in his head and I thought 'that's not bleeding enough'.

"His leg moved and there was a massive pool of blood, so I just stemmed the flow of blood until the paramedics and that got here.

"I asked if I could go and shower because I was covered in his blood, and they said 'yes' so I went in and showered."I come back out and they (the police) called me over because I was the last one with him - he was going to me 'I'm 15, I'm 15, don't let me die' and I said to him 'you're not going to die, mate'."

Following the attack, Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejuan’s loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident."

A police cordon and forensic tent near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich
A police cordon and forensic tent near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Becker, 56, married 34 year-old Lilian de Carvalho de Monteiro this month near Genoa

Two of Boris Becker's four children not invited to German tennis star's third wedding

Demi Moore's new film The Substance has shocked audiences

Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen’s future in balance as French far-right officials go on trial

Tunnel workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine boring a 2.5-mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro

New York City closes tunnel supplying half its water for big fix

Shigeru Ishiba

Japan’s likely next leader says he will call election for October 27

It is understood the Kilner is demanding around half of Walker’s £27 million fortune

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner demands £15m from Man City star to 'consider giving marriage another go'

Firefighters monitor the advancing Line Fire in Angelus Oaks

California wildfire flare-up prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Hamas leader in Lebanon killed in air strike as Israeli tanks mass on border and fears grow of ground invasion

Orange skies over a threatened house as awildfire approaches the village of Kallithea

Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

First Israeli air strike in nearly a year of conflict hits central Beirut

Israeli tanks have assembled at the Lebanese border

Israel masses tanks at border as fears grow of ground invasion into Lebanon

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON Promotional photo of US musician about 1978

Kris Kristofferson was 'something special' says Barbra Streisand following death at 88

Nepal Floods

Nepal flood deaths reach 193 as recovery work is stepped up

Kemi Badenoch MP

'Not all cultures are equally valid': Kemi Badenoch sparks row over immigration comments

Rishi Sunak Launches The Welsh Conservatives General Election Manifesto

Leader of Welsh Conservatives claims they are 'Party of Change' - not Labour

Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London in 2023

Prince Harry to honour seriously ill children and families in UK charity visit - but unlikely to reunite with family

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flood-damaged road is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina

Supplies struggle to get through to flood-impacted communities as 105 confirmed dead from Hurricane Helene
Tropical Weather

Death toll rises from Helene while supplies rushed to affected areas

Voters will have to accept new pylons if they want lower energy bills as burying cables underground is too expensive, the Prime Minister has said.

Pylons or high energy prices, Keir Starmer to tell voters in pitch for new energy infrastructure
Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal six-vehicle motorway collision.

Police seek man over fatal six-car pile up on M40 on Saturday which took life of woman in her 50s
Austria Election

Far-right party claims victory in Austrian election

The FPÖ, led by Herbet Kickl, have been ahead of the ruling conservative Österreichische Volkspartei (ÖVP) in the opinion polls since 2022

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party set for historic victory in general election - but path to government unclear
Kris Kristofferson

Veteran singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson dies at 88

Boris Johnson suspected that French President Emmanuel Macron was weaponising the Channel small boats crisis to punish Britain for Brexit.

Boris Johnson suspected Macron was 'weaponising' Channel migrants to punish UK for Brexit

The scene of an airstrike in Beirut

Israel kills seventh Hezbollah leader as airstrikes are launched against Yemen

SpaceX astronauts in the capsule

SpaceX capsule arrives to take stranded astronauts home – but not until February

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen Attend The Commemoration Of The 25th Anniversary Of The Scottish Parliament

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Holyrood to mark 25 years of Scottish Parliament

Boris was drafted in to stop 'Megxit'

Boris Johnson reveals how he was drafted in to have 'manly pep talk' with Prince Harry in bid to stop 'Megxit'
Princess Kate

Princess Kate makes secret trip to ballet in first public outing since finishing chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit