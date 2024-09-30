Teen appears in court after schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'

30 September 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 12:43

Daejuan Campbell
Daejuan Campbell died in a 'tit-for-tat' murder that had 'hallmarks of turf war'. Picture: Alamy/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with the alleged "tit-for-tat" murder of a 15-year-old boy with a zombie knife two days before the weapons were banned.

Daejaun Campbell had cried out "I'm 15, don't let me die" after being stabbed in the leg at around 6.35pm on September 22.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics at the scene, he died a short time later.

Three young men have been charged with his murder, with the first, Jacob Losiewicz, appearing at the Old Bailey on Monday.

During the hearing, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said the killing in Eglinton Road, Woolwich, south-east London, came amid "tit-for-tat violence with all the hallmarks of a turf war".

A police cordon and forensic tent near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich
A police cordon and forensic tent near the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

It is alleged that Losiewicz, 18, had driven the group to the scene in his mother's car.

During the attack, Daejaun was fatally stabbed in the thigh and also suffered injuries to his hands and a wound to the head, the court heard.

Before leaving the scene, it is alleged one of the attackers retrieved a machete before running away.

Losiewicz appeared in court via video-link from Thameside prison and spoke to confirm his identity during a short hearing before Judge Philip Katz KC.

A plea hearing was set for December 16 and a provisional trial from June 9 next year.

The defendant, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, was remanded into custody.

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich
Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers and vans at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Two other defendants, Marko Balaz, 18, of Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and a 17-year-old youth, are expected to appear at the Old Bailey later this week.

Daejaun's family have previously issued a statement calling for an end to "this senseless killing".

They said: "Daejaun was known for walking with the biggest smile and even bigger heart, he would always do his up most best to help anyone.

"Daejaun had a joyful spirit, full of wit and charm with the incredible ability to light up a room with his presence and impactful smile."

Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich
Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group officers at the scene in Eglinton Road, Woolwich. Picture: Alamy

Describing the boy as "laying face down on the floor", the woman, who wishes not to be named, described a "massive pool of blood" forming beneath the boy as she used sheets to stem the bleeding.

The woman, who lived in the area for 14 years, said she spotted the boy dying in the road outside her flat after hearing screams.

Speaking by the police cordon in Woolwich, she told the PA news agency: "I was upstairs in my bedroom, I had my nightshirt on, I heard screaming from across the road saying 'someone's been stabbed, someone's been stabbed'.

"So, I grabbed a sheet, I had no shoes or socks on or anything, and I just literally run to where just near where the tent is, and there was someone laying face down on the floor."

Describing how she "turned him over" to assess his injury, she explained that the boy "had a gash in his head and I thought 'that's not bleeding enough'."His leg moved and there was a massive pool of blood, so I just stemmed the flow of blood until the paramedics and that got here.

"I asked if I could go and shower because I was covered in his blood, and they said 'yes' so I went in and showered.

"I come back out and they (the police) called me over because I was the last one with him - he was going to me 'I'm 15, I'm 15, don't let me die' and I said to him 'you're not going to die, mate'."

Following the attack, Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejuan’s loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident."

