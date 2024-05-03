Cyclist, 19, fighting for life after being shot and stabbed during ‘ambush attack’ in Dagenham

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot and stabbed during an 'ambush' attack in Dagenham on Thursday.

Police were called to Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham about 5.15pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. A separate call came in shortly afterwards reporting a shooting.

A man, 19, had been cycling on the road when he was attacked by a group of men who arrived at and left the scene in three cars.

The man was found by officers and emergency services with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital where it was confirmed that he had been shot as well as stabbed.

The Met Police said: “We know that the victim was riding a bike on the street when he was attacked by a group of men who arrived at, and left the scene, in three cars.

“Three men are in custody and our enquiries are moving forward to identify the others involved.

“This wasn’t a disagreement or a fight, it was an ambush that has left a 19-year-old fighting for his life. If you have information that could help us take these dangerous individuals off your streets please do get in touch,” the Met said.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 26, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.

Paramedics said on Thursday that they had sent an air ambulance among other vehicles, and the victim was "taken to a major trauma centre as a priority".

ROAD CLOSURES | Due to an earlier police incident, Whalebone Lane is closed from the junction of Wood Lane and Selinas Lane. Please note that the polling station at Becontree Methodist Church is open, and access can be gained by foot via Wood Lane only. pic.twitter.com/lpT39FtEkD — Barking and Dagenham Council (@lbbdcouncil) May 2, 2024

Barking and Dagenham Council said on Thursday: "Due to an earlier police incident, Whalebone Lane is closed from the junction of Wood Lane and Selinas Lane.

"Please note that the polling station at Becontree Methodist Church is open, and access can be gained by foot via Wood Lane only."

A spokesperson for the police said at the time: "Police were called to Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham at about 17:18hrs on Thursday, 2 May following reports that a man has been stabbed.

"Shortly after a second call was received by a member of the public reporting gun shots in the area.

"Officers and LAS attended and found a man, aged 19, with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody where he remains."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 5.18 pm (2 May) to reports of an incident on Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham.

"We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority."