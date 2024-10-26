Horror as woman and two children aged 8 and 2 stabbed in east London, with man arrested for attempted murder

By Kit Heren

A woman and two children have been stabbed in east London in a "shocking" attack.

The woman, in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy were attacked in First Avenue, Dagenham, east London, at 5.35pm on Friday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said all three are in hospital. The girl's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but the condition of the woman and boy is unknown.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for police said: "An investigation is under way following a stabbing in Dagenham.

"Police were called at approximately 17.35hrs on Friday 25 October to reports of three people injured in First Avenue, Dagenham.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"A woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and two children, a girl believed aged eight and a boy believed aged two, were found suffering stab injuries - they have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"We await a condition update for the woman and the two-year-old boy. The eight-year-old girl's injuries are not life-threatening.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He was also taken to hospital after being taken unwell. After being assessed he has been discharged into police custody."

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in Barking and Dagenham, said: "This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

"At this early stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

"If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101."