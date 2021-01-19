Breaking News

UK records 1,610 daily Covid-19 deaths, highest figure since start of pandemic

19 January 2021, 16:16 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 17:26

A man wearing PPE makes a delivery to the Royal London Hospital during England's third national lockdown
A man wearing PPE makes a delivery to the Royal London Hospital during England's third national lockdown. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A further 1,610 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - the highest number of UK deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

The new record figure brings the UK total for those who have died after contracting coronavirus to 91,470.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, PHE's medical director, said the country should be braced for further deaths and urged people to keep to the current social restrictions.

"Each death is a tragedy and the number of Covid-19 related deaths within 28 days of a positive test will continue for some time throughout this second wave," she said.

"Whilst there are some early signs that show our sacrifices are working, we must continue to strictly abide by the measures in place. By reducing our contacts and staying at home we will see a fall in the number of infections over time."

A further 33,355 new daily cases were reported, a significant drop on the previous day. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,466,849.

Public Health England also said a total of 4,266,577 people in the UK had received the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 204,076 on Monday's figures.

READ MORE: Scotland's lockdown extended to at least the middle of February

Monday's figures showed 599 deaths and 37,535 cases were reported.

After news of today's figures, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: "Awful. Horrific. Devastating. And it didn't have to be like this."

The figures were released after Nicola Sturgeon told politicians in Scotland that the country's lockdown would be extended until at least the middle of February.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show that there have now been 108,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Many of the deaths included in Tuesday's total will have taken place over the past few days, with some occurring more than a week ago, but are only now being reported due to the fact that fewer deaths are formally recorded at weekends.

Antibody data on infection in private households published earlier suggested that one in eight people in England would have tested positive for antibodies to Covid-19 by December last year, up from one in 14 in October.

One in 10 in Wales had also been infected by December, alongside one in 13 in Northern Ireland and one in 11 in Scotland.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Posters informing on social distancing and face coverings outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Wandsworth

Schools in England 'may reopen region by region' when lockdown eased
President Joko Widodo, centre, talks to an official as he inspects an earthquake-damaged government building in Mamuju, West Sulawesi

Indonesian leader travels to earthquake zone after visiting flood-hit region
Striking workers gather outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l'Etoile

Unions strike over job cuts at French coronavirus vaccine maker Sanofi
Damaged cars covered with snow after a multi-vehicle accident

Blizzard conditions cause 134-car smash in Japan

Uganda’s leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine

Uganda’s Bobi Wine wins growing power despite loss in disputed election
Environment Agency staff have been installing flood barriers in preparation for Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph 'danger to life' weather warning triggers emergency response in England

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy: Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency

Backlog of cases in our courts is a serious emergency, says David Lammy
Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Shelagh Fogarty cries with joy as her mother gets Covid jab

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London